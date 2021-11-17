Sarah Hulbert, 69, of Logan, passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, peacefully at the Ohio Eastern Star Home in Mt. Vernon, (where Sarah served on the board that planned, funded and built the development of the home). She was born March 4, 1952, in Logan, Ohio, daughter of the late Dwight Edmund and Margaret H. Wyckoff Hulbert.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Theodore (Teddy).
Sarah graduated from Vinton County High School in 1970 and then attended The Ohio State University, where she graduated in 1974. She started her career at Vinton County Local Schools and spent the majority of her career with Logan Hocking Schools, teaching both special education and consumer sciences. After retirement, she worked at St. John's Catholic School. Sarah was a member of Hocking Hills United Methodist Church and the SERENO Chapter #128 O.E.S. in McArthur. She was also involved in 4-H, volunteered with Hocking County tourism, and was very active with the Eastern Star, serving at one time as a state officer. In her free time, Sarah enjoyed traveling, cross stitch, reading and cooking.
Sarah leaves behind cousins, friends and her special fur baby, Lily.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19 in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with Rev. Charlene Mitchell officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, from 10 a.m. until Eastern Star services at 10:45 a.m.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Sarah Hulbert to Shriners Burn Hospital, Ronald McDonald House or to the charity of your choice.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
