Zaleski - Sharon R. Bay, 75, of Zaleski, passed away on Jan. 5, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband Larry J. Bay Sr., parents Ray M. and Mary Ellen Rider and brother Lee M. Rider.
Sharon is survived by daughters Laraye E. Bay of Maryland, Timothy and Tracey L. (Bay) Harding of Lancaster, sons Larry J. and Jessie Bay Jr., and Shannon P. Bay of Zaleski. Grandchildren Thomas and Emily Hale of Zaleski, Joesph and Samantha Harding of Lancaster, Jordan Harding of Lancaster, Bradley and Colin Bay of Zaleski, Austin and Savannah Bay of Canton. Great grandchildren Bellamy Hale, Eleanor Harding, Brandalynn, Jasmine and Rosie Bay and beloved dog Pugsley.
Sharon loved doing crafts, reading mysteries, and was a member of the Vinton County Senior Citizens.
Graveside services will be held on Feb. 5, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Zaleski Oak Grove Cemetery. Sharon Bay
