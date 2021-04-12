Sharon “Sherry” A. (Johnson) Smith, 74, of McArthur, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at O’Bleness Hospital in Athens. She was born on February 20, 1947, in McArthur, Ohio, daughter of the late Joan Johnson West.
Sharon was a very loving and caring person. She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, and caring for her companion dog, Sonny. Most of all, however, she loved spending time with her granddaughter, Mylee. Sharon will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her loving family: daughter, Randie Jo Martin; granddaughter, Mylee; sisters, Kelly West (Terry), Kathy Jo Caudill (Charles); brothers, Richard A. Johnson (Edna), Frank Johnson, and Jim Johnson; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by brothers, John Stricklin and John Henry Johnson; and a sister, Norma Bigham.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in the chapel of R.M. Williams Funeral Service, 120 W. Broadway St., Wellston, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where a funeral service celebrating Sharon’s life will follow commencing at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Jerry Griffith, Jr. officiating. Burial will then follow in Elk Cemetery, McArthur.
Please visit www.rmwilliamsfuneralservice.com to leave a message of comfort, encouragement, or condolence to the family, or to view Sharon’s online video tribute.
R.M. Williams Funeral Service, Wellston, is honored to care for the Smith and Johnson Families.
