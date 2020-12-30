Sherry Lee Denney Craig passed on from this life peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, in Londonderry Ohio at the age of 66.
Sherry is survived by her husband of 25 years, Cecil Duane Craig; children, Shawn (Melissa E.) Woodgeard and William Timothy (Kelly) Woodgeard; stepchildren, Kevin (Kim) Craig and Jess Guess; siblings, Tom (Myrna) Denney, Dell Barlow, Peg Rinehart, Rose Mary Docterman, Virgil Denney, and Peg Randazzio; 13 grandchildren; and 12 nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, William Thomas Denney, mother, Florence MedrithTerflinger Denney, brother, Robert (Bob) Denney, brother-in-law Dallas Docterman, brother-in-law, Melvin Curtis Craig, nephew Doug Fannin, and niece Alieghya Clark.
Sherry was born on May 3, 1954, in Creola, Ohio, to Thom and Med Denney. She graduated from Vinton County High School in 1972 and returned to the Vinton County School system as a cook for 16 years.
Private graveside services will be held in Bell Cemetery, McArthur, with Pastor Danny Minton officiating. No calling hours will be observed.
Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
The family requests memorial contributions be made in memory of Sherry Craig to Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, P.O. Box 302, McArthur, Ohio 45651, to help with expenses.
Sherry’s family would also like to extend a special thank you to Heartland Hospice for the exceptional care that was given.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.