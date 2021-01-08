Suellen Dennis

Suellen (Purcell) Dennis of Columbus, Ohio passed away peacefully on January 5th, 2021 with family by her side. Sue was born August 31st, 1951 to Patrick Purcell and Stella “Regina” (Tup) Purcell of Columbus. Sue was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband James K. Dennis Jr. of 34 years, Her Sisters: Kathleen Pepper and Theresa Helphrey, and her granddaughter Jessica Dennis.
She is survived by her children: Stephanie (Daniel) Lauderback, Philip (Marlena) Morgan, Misty (Steven) Reigle and James (Malissa) Dennis. Grand Children; Tyler, Tara, Corinne, Garrison, Hannah, James, Jessica, Zack, Hailey, Drake, Kade, bonus exchange student granddaughter, Hella, and two great-grandchildren; Oliver and Remington. Brothers: Patrick (Kathy) Purcell and Michael (Patty) Purcell, many niece and nephews.
Sue was a beloved Mother, Sister, Aunt, Friend but her favorite title was “Grandma.” Anyone who knew Sue, knew she had 12 grandchildren and an extra “exchange student” granddaughter. Nothing was more important to Sue than her family… Vegas was a close 2nd.
Mom spent her days delivering smiles, when delivering flowers all over the Columbus Area for Connells Maple Flower & Gifts. She enjoyed the friendships made and the appreciation shown to her for her work ethic and dedication to her Job. Her children are especially grateful to her boss Roger, for always expressing her worth. When not working, Mom was always remodeling her house, working on a project or in Vegas enjoying a little slot machine action.
At Mom’s request, she will be cremated and a future “celebration of life” will be announced for friends and family. Please consider joining the Facebook page titled, “Sue Dennis Memorial Page,” if interested in expressing your condolences, share a memory or if interested in learning more details of the future celebration of life.
Lastly, if you knew Mom, you already know nothing would make her happier than to make one last trip to Vegas. In lieu of flowers, please consider a small donation to assist her kids in making that come true. Please send donations payable to one of her four children and mail to 4320 McAlister Park Dr. Westerville, Ohio 43082. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave an online condolence.
