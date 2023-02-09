Londonderry - Tabitha J. Clary Lowry, 34, of Londonderry, passed away Saturday morning, February 4, 2023, at her home, following a long courageous battle with ALS. She was born May 31, 1988 in Chillicothe, Ohio to Douglas E. Clary and Karen J. Post Clary. Tabby was a 2006 graduate of Vinton County High School and later received her RN degree from Hocking College School of Nursing in 2019. She was a registered nurse who was employed with National Church Residency until her health began to fail. Tabby was a member of Promiseland Church in Jackson. She was the proud founder of #TabStrong, which brings awareness to others about ALS. Tabby was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cincinnati Reds, and always enjoyed spending time at the beach. Most of all, her main focus in life was her children, whom she loved dearly. Tabby is survived by her parents, Doug and Karen Clary of Londonderry; children, Molly Lowry and Cole Lowry, both at home; brother and sister-in-law, Jack "Bo" and Serenea Clary of Londonderry; nephew, Jacob Clary; niece, Lauren Maxwell; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Delbert and Ann Clary and Harry and Martha Post. Calling hours will be Tuesday, February 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Funeral service will be Wednesday, February 8, at 11 a.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Harper officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com. Tabitha Lowry
To plant a tree in memory of Tabitha Lowry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.