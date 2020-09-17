McARTHUR — Terry Thacker, 71, of McArthur, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at his home. He was born on June 26, 1949 in Pikeville, Kentucky, son of the late Dewey John and Isabell (Coleman) Thacker.
Terry proudly served his country in the United States Army, and was a member of Mary Chapel United Baptist Church. He worked for the Austin Powder Company for 15 years, and the Village of McArthur for another 24 years. Terry was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan, and he enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading his Bible, and playing the game Candy Crush. Terry was a “jack of all trades” and a “people person.” Many were beneficiaries of Terry’s vast knowledge, as he was always willing to help anyone in need in any way he could. He also enjoyed talking and joking with just about everyone around him. His bright personality and sense of humor could truly light up the room. He will be greatly missed by many.
He is survived by his loving family: Wife, Marsha; sons, Jason (Patricia) Thacker, and Christopher (Danielle) Thacker; grandchildren, Patrick, Lilly, Kayla, Victoria, Crystal, and Olivia; one great-grandchild; sisters, Kathy Thacker, Riney (Paul) Frasure, and Alta Pierce; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his brothers Ballard, Alvin, and Earl; an infant sister, Polly; and sisters, Thelma, and Judy.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 18, from 5-8 p.m. in the chapel of R.M. Williams Funeral Service, Wellston, 120 W. Broadway St., Wellston.
A funeral service celebrating Terry’s life will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial with Military Graveside Rites will follow in Elk Cemetery, McArthur.
Please visit www.rmwilliamsfuneralservice.com to leave a message of comfort, encouragement, or condolence to the family or to view Terry’s online video tribute.
R.M. Williams Funeral Service, Wellston, is honored to care for the Thacker Family.
