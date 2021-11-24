McArthur - Thomas L. McManis Sr., age 81, of Mc Arthur, Ohio, passed away on Nov. 20, 2021, at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio. He was born on Aug. 15, 1940, in Creola, Ohio to Charles L. and Mary A. McManis.
Tom loved his music. He could play any instrument with strings and a set of spoons. He was a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of Vinton Chapel Church, loved going to church, studying his Bible and being involved in an addiction mentoring program. He enjoyed playing cards with his grandchildren, and was nicknamed "Golden Slippers."
Tom is survived by his wife, Pamela L. McManis; children, Tom (Janelle) McManis of Mc Arthur, Marilu (Jason) Morgan of Mc Arthur, Paul (Hannah) McManis of Athens, Steven James "Jim" (Frances) McManis of Mc Arthur, Roberta Canter of Nelsonville, and Trina Miller of Kentucky; siblings, Margaret Easter of Kingston, Charles Noel McManis of Creola, Robert McManis of Creola, Faye Robinson of Creola, and Angie (Dwain) McManis of Logan; 23 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and special friends, Buck Ray and Alvin Harper.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Barbara Jean McManis Stouffer; and sisters, Mary Alice McManis Robinson and Marilyn McManis.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio, with Pastor Dave Peoples officiating. Burial will be in Elk Cemetery, Mc Arthur, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed on Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m., prior to the funeral services.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences Thomas McManis
