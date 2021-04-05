Timothy T. Cunningham, 62, of Jackson, died unexpectedly on Friday, April 2, 2021. He was born on Sunday, March 1, 1959 in Chillicothe, the son of the late C. Maynard and Dorothy Shanks Cunningham.

He is survived by his daughter, Amy Cunningham-Ferrell of Chillicothe, his grandchildren, Alexis C. and Alexander C. Ferrell, one sister, Debbie (Randy) Dutton of Tallmadge, OH, one brother, Gary (Judy) Cunningham of Frankfort, his nieces and nephew, Stephanie Scott of Akron, OH, Kimberly Welcome of Magadore, OH, Matthew Cunningham of Frankfort and Rebecca Clagg of Jackson.

Tim was a 1977 graduate of Adena High School. He loved to camp and spend his time outdoors.

A public graveside service for Tim will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort with Pastor Neil Foster officiating. All who attend are asked to wear facial coverings and to practice social distancing.

A private visitation will be held at the convenience of Tim’s family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ebright Funeral Home, Frankfort. Those wishing to sign Tim’s online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Cunningham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

