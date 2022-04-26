McArthur - Todd Allen Colombini, 49, of McArthur, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 15, 1972, in Columbus Ohio, son of Robert "Bob" Conkle and Rebecca Lindsey.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his wife of 20 years, Anita Colombini; his children, Olivia Caudill and Laney and Deano Colombini; special niece and nephew, Lulu and Brendan Stiltner; brothers, Bobby (Misti) Lindsey, Robert "Bob" Conkle Jr. and Jimmy Colombini; sisters, Tonya Lindsey and Cathyann (Chris) Baker; mother-in-law, Brenda (Tim) Woltz; father-in-law, Mike Colombini and nephew, Steve Martin. Todd was also a Poppy to Cecilia Stiltner and uncle TyTy to Chase and Little T. He was very close with many cousins, especially Laurali (Jose) Cortinas, Brian Hill and Michell Ousley whom he considered siblings. He was also very close with many of his aunts and uncles.
Todd was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan and was extremely proud of his daughter Olivia's academic career there. He enjoyed annual Father's Day trips to Salt Fork Lake where he loved to fish with his kids. Todd loved his dog Penny and enjoyed taking her on walks around McArthur. Todd worked at Wendy's in Wellston for 10 years before medically retiring in 2013. He enjoyed attending concerts with his lifelong best friend, Tommy.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Elizabeth Mae Lindsey; uncles, Ronald Lindsey Sr. and Ralph Lindsey; aunt, Alice Sebring; cousin, Ronald Lindsey Jr. and brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Michelle Stiltner.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur. No services will be held.
Please sing his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com Todd Colombini
