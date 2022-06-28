McArthur - Ulysses Grant "Jake" Coleman, 74, of McArthur, went to Heaven to see Jesus and all his family and friends on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born April 6, 1948, in Pikeville, Kentucky and was the son of the late Lora and Elsie T. Collins Coleman. Jake was married for 51 years to Connie L. Barron Coleman, who survives. Jake and Connie were neighbors growing up, ever since Connie was 4 years old and Jake was 7 years old.
He retired from A.J. Stone and Pavers LLC in Mason and was a Veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. Jake attended Hamden United Methodist Church, was a member of the American Legion Post #194 in Mason and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed gardening and was the chicken whisperer. He loved to kid around with everyone he met, including friends, family and complete strangers. He had the ability to make them feel at home and be part of his family. Jake said what came to mind and had no filter. Jake loved watching his grandchildren play sports and was proud of all of them. He was very honored to be inducted into the Vinton County Hall of Fame for football, basketball and track.
Jake is survived by his sons, Heath (Tami) Coleman of Loveland and Jason (Jennifer) Coleman of Mason; grandchildren, A.J., Libby, Grant, Marshal, Hayden and Cooper Coleman and Treshawn Fisher-Coleman, he was also a "grandpa" to many others; brother, Tony (Brenda) Coleman of McArthur; sisters, Betty Coleman of Columbus, Delores Rudolph of Pickerington and Jetti Robinson of Columbia, South Carolina; brothers-in-law, Bill Malone of McArthur and Bill (Debbie) Barron of New Matamoras, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Susan Coleman of McArthur, Martha Coleman of McArthur, Bobbie Barron of Laurelville and Jeri (Craig Webb) Barron of Sherman Oaks, California; numerous nieces and nephews and special friends, Scott and Barbara Riffle of Lebanon, Barney and Anne Ruble of Loveland and Clinton Betts of McArthur.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Calvin, Bernis and Paul Coleman; sisters, Mary Lou White, Ethel Gussler and Jennifer Malone; brothers-in-law, William White, Jack Gussler, Barry Rudolph and Terry Barron; sister-in-law, Ann Coleman Clark and his father and mother-in-law, Orville and Eva Sims Barron.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Pastor Dan Smith officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Ulysses Grant "Jake" Coleman to the Vinton County Athletic Boosters, P.O. Box 293, McArthur, Ohio 45651 or to the Kings High School Athletic Boosters, 5500 Columbia Rd., Maineville, Ohio 45039.
