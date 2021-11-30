Clemson, SC - William E. "Bill" West, 85, husband of Sharon G. West, passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.
Born in Vinton County, Ohio, he was the son of the late Lewis and Opal West. Dr. West was a graduate of Ohio University and received his PhD from the Ohio State University. He was a professor of Industrial Education and Graphics Communication at Clemson University for 36 years and held several administrative roles, including Department Chair of Graphics Communication and Associate Dean of Education. Dr. West was a long time member of the Lions Club, and had been District Governor from 1977-1978 and International Director 1991-1993. He was an active long-term member of Clemson United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife Sharon, survivors include his children, Lisa W. Richardson (Jeffrey), Atlanta, Georgia and Kanyon K. West (Mary) of Fort Mill, South Carolina; Grandchildren Julia Ethridge, Atlanta, Georgia, Caroline Richardson, Atlanta, Georgia, Lucy Richardson, Athens, Georgia, Ellis West, Clemson, South Carolina, Katryn West, Fort Mill, South Carolina, and Ansley West, Fort Mill, South Carolina; Great Grandchild Liam Ethridge, Atlanta, Georgia; and his three sisters, Vera Hopkins, Harlingen, Texas, Bertie Miller, McArthur, Ohio, and Darlene Ankrom, Kenton, Ohio.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in the sanctuary of Clemson United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clemson United Methodist Church, the Clemson Lions Club, Lions Vision Services or the Alzheimer's Association.
Please visit www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.
William E. "Bill" West
