McARTHUR — McArthur Village Council met on Wednesday, Aug. 19 for their monthly meeting. Here are items from the meeting agenda:
- Heard reports from department heads. MPD Chief Matt Kight presented the monthly report summary to council. Interim Fire Chief Tim Ward updated council about runs for the fire department for the month of July.
- Touched upon trick-or-treat for the village in McArthur. No decisions were made about the topic, and council will revisit t
- he discussion.
- Discussed employee insurance coverage for 2021 plan options.
- Continued the discussion about potential land being added to Wyman Park. Village council will pursue a grant from ODNR for 2021 for this project. The deadline for the application is June of next year.
- Moved to seek additional bids for the storm drain issue on South Market Street and the drainage issue correction project at Wyman Park.
- Discussed the garage door replacement project for the street department building. The doors have been replaced.
- Councilperson Dave Gill updated council about the village’s emergency siren. The speaker of the siren was reportedly not working. Council previously paid for new batteries for the siren.
- Approved a raise of $1.25 per hour for Street Superintendent John Kirb
y.
