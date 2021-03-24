McARTHUR — Village Council approved a two dollar per hour raise to officers in the McArthur Police Department to thank them for their hard work as well as to increase interest in the open officer position with the force. The department is now accepting applications for a full time police officer position.
Those interested in applying can pick up an application at the McArthur Police Department at any time or McArthur Village Hall between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications can also be requested by emailing mcarthurpolice@vintoncountyohio.gov. Deadline for applications is 4 p.m. on March 31, 2021.
Other business that was discussed included:
- approval for adding Lady Vikings runner up notice to village entrance signs on Routes 50 and 93
- approval of $4,385 to be used along with a $10,00 grant for equipment for the McArthur Fire Department
- approval of $916.08 for repairs to fire department vehicle
- catch basin collapse at Fee’s Used Car lot estimated to cost about $3,276 to repair
- Chevy S10 Blazer donated to Village to be used by police department
- possibility of selling oldest SUV from police department to the Hamden Fire Department
- use of Deacon as a pol
- ice dog was not approved by council
- arguments made that
it would not cost the village any money or liabi
- lity but council did not see a need at the current time for another police dog
- Mayor Hammond encouraged Office Chesser to get dog trained in order to grow his skills as an officer
- Ohio Department of Natural Resources approved an application for two playground structures to be placed in Wyman Park
- Jeri Ann Bentley was the only coordinator in the state to get full proposal funded
- updates
- from Bill Beckley on the Wild Turkey Festival
- working on emergency plan and discussion of a COVID-19 guideline enforcement officer needed at festival
- parade set to take place on March 8
- rides will be allowed
- ODOT approved street closure
- repair estimates for the Crown Victoria owned by the McArthur Police Department
- cost would be at least four thousand and the vehicle is not considered safe to be driven due to the needed repairs
- possible retirement for the Crown Victoria based on cost of repairs
