NOV. 16 – 23: JACKSON AREA DROP-OFF SITES TO OPEN FOR OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD
JACKSON, OH — Two Jackson County sites join 4,000 locations that will now offer a curbside drop-off option for the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child. Jackson County residents, and Drop-Off Team Leaders, Rita Edwards and Susie Wilson-Smith have been excitedly preparing for the collection of shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 16 ¬– 23. This is a project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts—filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys—to children worldwide for more than two decades
There’s still time for individuals, families, and groups to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage at samaritanspurse.org/occ. You can drop off your life-changing shoebox gifts at the following Jackson County Drop-Off locations. Signs at each of these locations will identify the curbside drop off.
TRINITY CHAPEL CCCU
14545 State Route 93
Jackson, OH 45640
Monday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 19, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 22, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
OAK HILL EVANGELICAL CCCU
5104 State Route 93
Oak Hill, OH 45656
Monday, Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 19, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Sunday, Nov. 22, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
For those searching for drop-off locations outside of Jackson County, participants can find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation online. The lookup tool is searchable by City or ZIP code at samaritanspurse.org/occ. This website also provides the convenient option of virtually packing a shoebox online.
Those interested in more information on how Operation Christmas Child is making adjustments during its National Collection Week can visit the organization’s Important COVID-19 Updates webpage for the latest information and answers to Frequently Asked Questions. Locally, Area Coordinator Sherrie Klingaman may be reached at 740 395-6468.
Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
