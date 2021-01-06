Here are our top picks for other headlines from Vinton County in 2020.

January

  • "Preparing students for life after high school" (1/29)
  • "GIRLS BASKETBALL: Q&A with Vinton County's Morgan Bentley" (1/29)
  • "Simon Kenton Council holds off on Chief Logan sale" (1/22)
  • "The kids who code" (1/15)
  • "McManis appointed president of the Board" (1/15)
  • "The Women of Vinton County: Susan Tripp" (1/8)
  • "Moonville cemetery vandalized" (1/8)

February

  • "Hamden man charged with gross sexual imposition" (2/19)
  • "Vinton and Jackson Counties, by the numbers" (2/26)
  • "Phoenix Center hopes to ignite second chances" (2/26)
  • "McArthur man arrested for aggravated menacing, other charges"(2/19)
  • "Meet the Mayor: Steve Hammond" (2/12)
  • "Chicago man and woman face felony charges" (2/12)
  • "Vikings sixth grade girls take home title" (2/5)

March:

  • "Wellston man charged with civil protection order violation" (3/25)
  • "Reports of harassment result in arrest of man and woman" (3/25)
  • "Vinton County schools announce 'alternative educations plans'" (3/18)
  • "Primary election day delayed due to COVID-19 concerns" (3/18)
  • "The art of 'elocution'" (3/11)
  • "Hamden switches water companies" (3/4)

April

  • "Langsville residence face burglary charges" (4/1)
  • "McArthur man charged with breaking and entering, felonious assault" (4/1)
  • "Vinton County Solar Center project 'on track,' officials say" (4/15)
  • "McArthur man and woman arrested" (4/22)
  • "Creating healthy communities" (4/29)
  • "Census self-response rate among lowest in area" (4/29)
  • "Three COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vinton County" (4/29)

May

  • "Unemployment rates rise throughout Ohio" (5/6)
  • "Stivers, Newby to face off for 15th District seat" (5/6)
  • "Fourth of July Celebration canceled" (5/13)
  • "McArthur man arrested on warrant" (5/20)
  • "Investigation finds Survival Flight at fault for 2019 crash" (5/27)
  • "First COVID-19 fatality reported in Vinton County" (5/27)

June:

  • "Marching Vikings leadership announced" (6/3)
  • "Second COVID-19 fatality reported in Vinton County" (6/3)
  • "Rio Grande resumes face-to-face classes in July" (6/10)
  • "Non-profits launch 'Resilience Fund'" (6/10)
  • "Midnight at Moonville canceled this year" (6/10)
  • "Hope Visitor's Center burglarized" (6/24)

July:

  • "Vinton County Jr. Fair officially canceled this year" (7/1)
  • "Guidelines for the reopening of Ohio's schools announced"(7/8)
  • "Summer food programs offered in Vinton County" (7/15)
  • "SBA provided $20 Billion to small businesses and non-profits" (7/15)
  • "Coalition aims to create a healthier community" (7/22)
  • "Man charged with aggravated menacing, domestic violence" (7/29)
  • "COVID-19: Mask mandate issued for Ohio" (7/29)

August:

  • "Four-wheeler retrieved, man arrested" (8/5)
  • "Online options announced for virtual learning" (8/5)
  • "CARES Act funding awarded to Vinton County" (8/5)
  • "Officials requesting information regarding McArthur fire" (8/12)
  • "$1.4 million ODNR grant awarded to Wellston" (8/12)
  • "Search warrant results in arrests" (8/26)

September:

  • "McArthur man charged with trafficking of drugs, other charge" (9/2)
  • "Vinton County's receive $3,600 grant for WiFi access" (9/2)
  • "Vehicle reportedly stolen from McArthur, man charged" (9/9)
  • "FOOTBALL: Vinton County ends 12-game losing skid to Athens" (9/9)
  • "McArthur duo sentenced in Vinton County" (9/16)
  • "Two people sentenced in connection to 2019 drug trafficking arrests" (9/16)
  • "Mayers named Vinton County Distinguished Young Woman" (9/16)
  • "Phoenix Center to begin development" (9/30)

October:

  • "Wellston man violates probation" (10/7)
  • "McArthur man charged after alleged assault of officer" (10/14)
  • "Former Vinton County prosecutor sentenced following charges of tampering with records" (10/14)
  • "VOLLEYBALL: Vikings get revenge on Buckeyes, win TVC title" (10/20)
  • "COVID-19 outbreak under investigation by Vinton County Health Department" (10/20)
  • "Meet the Vinton County candidates" (10/28)

November:

  • "Contested Vinton County race results" (11/4)
  • "2020 General Election Results" (11/4)
  • "Dundas woman arrested for alleged threats to Sheriff's Office" (11/11)
  • "Halloween festivities continue despite COVID-19" (11/11)
  • "Incoming sheriff proposes improvements" (11/11)
  • "Meet the editor" (11/11)
  • "Governor DeWine announced statewide curfew for Ohio" (11/18)
  • "The Mill House Flowers and Gifts welcomes all to open house" (11/23)

December:

  • "Le Petit Chevalier Vineyards and Farm Winery: a Local Business Spotlight" (12/2)
  • "More vaccine details released by Governor" (12/9)
  • "Two McArthur residents arrested on various charges" (12/9)
  • "Vinton County lowest in the state for average age of death" (12/9)
  • "Curfew extended until 2021" (12/16)
  • "Vinton County awarded federal funds from DHS" (12/30)
