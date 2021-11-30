JACKSON — A Jackson student
Colsen Oyer of Jackson has won a $10,000 scholarship through the Vax-2-School Drawing! His parents are Justin and Amy Oyer. Exciting to see someone from Jackson County win one of these! Congratulations!
Ohio Vax-2-School is a public outreach campaign consisting of a series of statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to younger Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Anyone between the ages of 5 and 25 who had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine was able to enter online at OhioVax2School.com or 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). The final entry deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 1 for the grand prize drawings.
Each day from Nov. 29 through Friday, Dec. 3, 30 daily $10,000 scholarship winners will be announced on Twitter and Instagram at @ohiovax2school. Grand prize winners will be announced on Friday, Dec. 3 at approximately 7:29 p.m. during the Ohio Lottery broadcast.
Ohio Vax-2-School is awarding $2 million in prizes, including 150, $10,000 scholarships, and five, $100,000 grand prize scholarships. The Ohio Vax-2-School prize scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans, and can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school, or career program of the winner’s choice.
