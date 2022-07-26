Paints dominate summer series with Johnstown Mill Rats

The Chillicothe Paints celebrate their second straight walk-off victory over the Champion City Kings in the July 22 game at VA Memorial Stadium. Tim Orr delivered the winning RBI with a double to the right center field wall, scoring Kade Wroot.

The following sections include recaps of recent games played by the Chillicothe Paints. The Paints play in the Prospect League, a summer collegiate wood bat league. Home games are played at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments