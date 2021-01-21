A fatal crash occurred at approximately 6 a.m. Jan. 21 on Wolf Hill Road and is now being investigated by the Jackson Post of the State Highway Patrol. Three vehicles were involved in the crash resulting in one fatality.

Andrew M. McNichols, 29 of McArthur, was driving west along Wolf Hill Road in his 2009 Pontiac G6. He was traveling behind a 1996 Ford F-350 driven by Marcus D. Stout, 27, of Londonderry. Traveling east was A 2000 Ford F-450, operated by Gregory Hughes, 55, of McArthur.

McNichols attempted to past Stout and collided head on into Hughes causing the Pontiac to spin counter clockwise into Stouts vehicle along the driver's side. McNichols vehicle came to rest on the roadway facing east with Stout's vehicle swerving off the road on the right to then travel across left and stopped off the left side of the roadway. Hughes vehicle went off the right side of the road and stopped there.

McNichols was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by the Vinton County Coroner. Hughes received non-incapacitating injuries and was treated at the scene by Vinton County EMS. The only uninjured party was Stout who refused medical care at the scene. 

