JACKSON — Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier’s Deputies were dispatched to a call Feb. 22 of an alleged domestic incident between a husband and wife in the Wellston area.
A caller advised dispatchers that a man, identified as 47-year-old Terry Lemay, was holding a firearm to wife’s head. However, before Deputies could arrive, the wife, 46-yea-old Danielle Lemay, was able to leave the home with her dog and was walking along the roadway.
Upon their arrival, deputies discovered that Danielle was able to leave the residence with a handgun. Deputies then secured the handgun in the cruiser.
Once deputies were able to safely secure Danielle, deputies used their vehicle’s public address system requesting Terry to exit the residence un-armed. Terry did comply with the request and was taken into custody without further incident.
During their investigation, deputies discovered that Terry had been arrested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol for OVI earlier in the day and held at Jackson City Police Department until he was picked up by his daughter. Once he arrived home, Terry allegedly continued to consume alcoholic beverages all evening and argued with family members, which escalated to the incidents with his wife.
Terry was placed under arrest for domestic violence. It was discovered Terry had a felony conviction for drugs. Terry was taken to the Holzer Medical Center to be medically cleared then transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
A search warrant was obtained for the residence and the room that Terry occupies alone. Deputies located several loaded firearms in the room, as well as bottles of pills in different persons names, two bags of marijuana and a set of scales. Deputies seized the drugs, guns and scales as evidence.
Terry Lemay is currently incarcerated in JCCF facing charges of having a weapon under disability, domestic violence, possession of drugs, driving under the influence, driving upon a closed highway. All the charges are awaiting his court appearance.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Wellston Police Department assisted with this incident.
