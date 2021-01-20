LOGAN — A Logan man was charged last Sunday with using a weapon while intoxicated, after he apparently attempted what is popularly referred to as “suicide by cop.”
Law enforcement conducted a wellness check on 57-year-old Walter Travis, after his neighbors called the sheriff’s office expressing concerns that he might take his own life. When officers arrived, Travis began shooting – into the air, not directly at the officers – and requesting that they shoot him. He ended up putting the gun away, however, and was taken into custody.
On Sunday, Jan. 10, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office received two inquiries regarding a wellbeing check at a home on Big Pine Road. The callers communicated that the man inside the home had made suicidal threats over the phone.
The two callers said the man, identified as Travis, had a firearm and was possibly going to use it to kill himself. They also stated that Travis was upset because the day before he had been charged with a felony count of operating a vehicle while impaired. According to the sheriff’s office, Travis reportedly had had “many” OVI offenses prior to his most recent.
Both deputies and park officers with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources arrived on scene and heard multiple gunshots coming from the residence. Law enforcement went on foot towards the home where they saw Travis standing on an elevated deck.
The sheriff’s office described Travis as appearing to be highly intoxicated.
Once he saw the officers, he allegedly began shouting at them and telling them to shoot him. Deputies then instructed him to put what appeared to be a weapon on the ground and to raise his hands.
Travis then went inside the residences and came back carrying a shotgun, and demanding that officers shoot him.
As officers were speaking to him, he fired his shotgun into the air and loaded another shell into the chamber, while repeating his requests that the officers shoot and kill him. As deputies attempted to calm Travis down, he allegedly fired two more rounds into the air before throwing his gun off the deck.
He then walked back into the home and out into the garage where he was then taken into custody by law enforcement.
Travis was arrested and charged with having a weapon while intoxicated, a misdemeanor in the first degree. The sheriff’s office stated that he was transported to the Southeastern Regional Jail in Nelsonville to await his arraignment in Hocking County Municipal Court.
The municipal court website indicates that bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety, and a pre-trial hearing scheduled for next Wednesday, Jan. 20. As of Friday morning, the regional jail website was still listing him as an inmate.
Aleksei Pavloff is a reporter with the Logan Daily News.
