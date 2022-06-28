McArthur Police Monthly Report Jun 28, 2022 Jun 28, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email McArthur Police, Ohio Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Call records for May provided by the McArthur Police Department:Traffic Crashes with Citation: 2Traffic Crashes without Citation: 0Total Crashes: 2911 Hang Ups: 4Alarm Drops: 6Animal Complaints: 0Assault: 4Assist to Other Agencies: 2Burglary/B&E: 2Traffic Stops with Citation: 0Child Endangering: 1Criminal Damaging/Vandalism: 5Disturbance/Disorderly: 0Deaths: 0Traffic Stops with Warnings: 1Domestic Violence Related: 6Drug/Drug Related: 4 Total Traffic Stops: 1Fight Calls: 1Fire/Arson: 0Juvenile Complaints: 1Misdemeanor Citation Total: 2Missing Persons: 0Miscellaneous: 11Noise Complaints: 3Department Arrest Total: 2Sex Crimes: 0Other Agency Arrest Total: 1Suicidal Persons: 0Suspicious Persons/Vehicles: 8Theft/Theft Related: 6Threats/Harassment: 5Trespassing: 5Vehicle Mileage:Traffic/Traffic Related: 7 Car 2222-Starting Mileage: 167331 Ending Mileage: 168272 Total Miles: 941Wellness Checks: 3 Car 2224- Starting Mileage: 174453 Ending Mileage: 174464 Total Miles: 11Total Calls for Service: 84 Car 4866 Starting Mileage: 5522 Ending Mileage: 6443 Total Miles: 921Total: 1873 Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mileage Traffic Total Crime Criminal Law Police Wellness Sex Crime Agency Complaint Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now New Adena facility opens in Jackson COVID-19 prevalence varies between Vinton, Jackson counties Sheriff's office responds to firearm discharge Jackson Patrol investigating serious, two-vehicle crash Fun facts about the life and times of eastern cottontail rabbits Trending Recipes
