McArthur Police Monthly Report

McArthur Police, Ohio

Call records for May provided by the McArthur Police Department:

Traffic Crashes with Citation: 2

Traffic Crashes without Citation: 0

Total Crashes: 2

911 Hang Ups: 4

Alarm Drops: 6

Animal Complaints: 0

Assault: 4

Assist to Other Agencies: 2

Burglary/B&E: 2

Traffic Stops with Citation: 0

Child Endangering: 1

Criminal Damaging/Vandalism: 5

Disturbance/Disorderly: 0

Deaths: 0

Traffic Stops with Warnings: 1

Domestic Violence Related: 6

Drug/Drug Related: 4 Total Traffic Stops: 1

Fight Calls: 1

Fire/Arson: 0

Juvenile Complaints: 1

Misdemeanor Citation Total: 2

Missing Persons: 0

Miscellaneous: 11

Noise Complaints: 3

Department Arrest Total: 2

Sex Crimes: 0

Other Agency Arrest Total: 1

Suicidal Persons: 0

Suspicious Persons/Vehicles: 8

Theft/Theft Related: 6

Threats/Harassment: 5

Trespassing: 5

Vehicle Mileage:

Traffic/Traffic Related: 7 Car 2222-

Starting Mileage: 167331 Ending Mileage: 168272 Total Miles: 941

Wellness Checks: 3 Car 2224- Starting Mileage: 174453 Ending Mileage: 174464 Total Miles: 11

Total Calls for Service: 84 Car 4866 Starting Mileage: 5522 Ending Mileage: 6443 Total Miles: 921

Total: 1873

