This past Friday Dec. 4, the Vinton County Sheriff's Department got a call regarding a breaking at a residence on Vinton Station Road. The caller informed the station that two men were removing items from the home and placing them in a car. 

Officers arrived and encountered the two men, identified as Robert W. Maxwell, 52 of McArthur and Brian E. Ousley 47 of McArthur, inside the home. Stolen items from inside the residence were found on the men and in their vehicle. 

The men were arrested and charged with Breaking and Entering, Trespassing, Theft, and Possession of Criminal Tools. They were sent to south eastern Ohio Regional Jail and a bond hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 8th.

Deputies Michelle Thomas and Mark Kinney handled the case that is suspected to be linked to a business burglary in Dundas. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to Deputy Michelle Thomas at 740-596-5242.

