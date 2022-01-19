Ryan Cain

Sheriff Ryan Cain

Dec. 2 — Deputies responded to Bolster Hollow Road for a report of a car catching fire. This matter remains under investigation.

Dec. 11 — Deputies responded to West Commercial Square in Zaleski for a report of a CPO violation. Jeffrey Harris, age 45 of Zaleski, was taken into custody.

Dec. 12 — Deputies responded to Zaleski Baptist Church for a report of a firearm located on the premises. This matter remains under investigation.

Dec. 12 — Deputies received a report of potential child abuse. The information was reported to Child Protective Services and remains under investigation.

Dec. 16 — Deputies assisted McArthur Police Department with a Road Rage incident.

Dec. 19 — Deputies responded to Woodgeard Road in Creola for a domestic dispute. The matter was resolved with no criminal charges filed.

Dec. 24 — Deputies assisted the McArthur Police Department with a foot pursuit. The suspect was apprehended and turned over to McArthur Police.

Dec. 24 — Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Road in McArthur in regards to a shed on fire along with McArthur Police and McArthur Fire Department.

Dec. 25 — Deputies responded to Wilson Ave. in Hamden for a car wreck. During the investigation, suspected methamphetamine was located inside of the vehicle. This incident remains under investigation.

Dec. 27 — Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 56 near New Plymouth for a report of a stolen four wheeler. This incident remains under investigation.

Dec. 28 — Christopher Bevard was cited for an equipment violation during a traffic stop on State Route 328.

Dec. 30 — Deputies responded to Morgan Road in regards to a rape. This matter is still under investigation.

All suspects and arrested individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a Court of Law. This release is for public information purposes only.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments