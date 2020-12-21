Vinton County Sheriff's Office got a report from a resident on Friday Dec. 18 of a woman loudly screaming "no" and a man throwing her into a vehicle. The man then drove south on State Route 683.
Another witness saw the vehicle crashed on the same road with the man again forcing a woman back into a car. The witness tried to help but the suspect was able to flee with the woman in the car as the witness followed in their vehicle.
The suspects car then crashed a final time near Shiloh Grove Road. The female captive was then able to escape from the car and take refuge in the witnesses vehicle.
During the incident, Hamden Police Chief Joseph Hewitt noticed the suspect fl past at a high rate of speed as he was arriving to assist Deputies. Chief Hewitt was able to pull the vehicle over and the suspect was arrested without incident.
Cameron Williams, 22 of Wellston, was arrested and charged with Abduction, Assault, and Domestic violence. He was sent to South Eastern Ohio Regional Jail and has a bond hearing scheduled for Tuesday Dec. 22. Further charges could be filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol once the investigation into the multiple crashes has been completed.
