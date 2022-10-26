Assisted by the Jackson City Police Department, Jackson County Probation Officers performed took possession of a large amount of methamphetamine along with fetanyl during a probation check at 133 West Street in early October, according to Jackson County Municipal Court.
JACKSON — Jackson County Municipal Court Probation Officers conducted several probation compliances checks that resulted in a total of over one-half pound of methamphetamine being seized – a very large amount of meth taken off the streets in early October.
Probation Officers, assisted by the Jackson City Police Department performed a probation check at 133 West Street Unit C, in Jackson after receiving information that probationer Randy C Wolford was residing at the residence and possibly in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine, being offered for sale, according to Jackson County Municipal Court.
Officers located and arrested Wolford at the residence and also located approximately 53 grams of what is believed to be methamphetamine, along with a few grams of suspected fentanyl, the press release said. Officers also located several items indicative of drug trafficking. Wolford was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility and will be seen in Jackson Municipal Court on charges of probation violation. Felony charges are also expected in relation to the narcotics seized.
On Oct. 21, Probation Officers, assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, performed a probation check at 485 Hammertown Rd in Jackson, the residence of Probationers David J Rose and Chelsea K Carter. Upon arrival at the residence, Officers located Rose in a garage on the property and were able to secure him as he attempted to flee the garage.
Chelsea Carter was located inside the residence and was also placed in custody on warrants for her arrest for failure to appear in Jackson Municipal Court. Rose also had warrants for failure to appear in Jackson Municipal Court, according to the press release.
During a search of the residence, Probation Officers located a bag that contained suspected methamphetamine, weighing in at nearly 200 grams. Officers also located bags and scales, both indicative of trafficking.
The Municipal Court has the highest of commendations for its probation department’s work in the area of capture and removal of methamphetamines, the press release said.
Upon inquiry to the court about this matter which will become felony and not municipal charges, Judge Mark Musick, asked only of the immense weights of methamphetamines captured by the probation and seized during a mere one-day period, expressed the “highest praise and commendations for Chief Skaggs and his entire probation team," according to the press release
Probation is also to be congratulated in maintaining and practicing good working relations with all local law enforcement agencies, the press release said. Methamphetamine has been repeatedly observed as a “go to drug” when opioids go short in supply but unfortunately often contain deadly fentanyl, the press release said.
Therefore, this type of work is vital, important, and central to controlled enforcement of a most deadly problem. Moreover, these cases reflect the enthusiasm of not only the Municipal Court probation officers but also law enforcement, county wide.
The Court administration cannot adequately express enough gratitude toward all the county’s law enforcement teams, working together in the furtherance of justice.
