CHILLICOTHE — A ZOOM Volunteer Orientation will be held by Adena Mansion and Gardens on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. Anyone interested in the volunteer opportunities is invited to attend.

Some roles that are filled by volunteers include those who dress in period clothing and act in the facilities while others work with school groups visiting on field trips and do “behind the scenes” work. Chances to work in the gardens are also available to those who prefer work in the outdoors. With different roles comes different training and the amount of time necessary for the spot.

The orientation will include a history lesson on the Worthington family and the grounds as well as a crash course on volunteer opportunities and the chance to sign up for further training.

To register, please call 740-772-1500, email info@adenamansion.com or at the Adena’s website here.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments