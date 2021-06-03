NEW STRAITSVILLE — An underground mine isn’t the only thing that burns in New Straitsville; a sip of bona fide moonshine does, too.
And plenty of corn liquor can be found this weekend at the 50th annual New Straitsville Moonshine Festival, which began Friday evening and concludes on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, on Main Street in New Straitsville.
The festival began in 1971 as a successor to the town’s 1970 centennial celebration, Moonshine Festival board member Brian St. Clair told The Logan Daily News. But moonshine is more than just “white lightning” to those who call New Straitsville home — it represents the town’s heritage and history, too.
When prohibition was enacted in 1920, it became illegal to manufacture, sell or transport any alcoholic beverages. At the time, many of New Straitsville’s residents were first-generation European immigrants who had a knack and knowledge for crafting whiskey.
“Those people knew how to make whiskey,” St. Clair said. “When the black market was created (due to prohibition), those people went underground — literally. They went into the deep woods, caves, abandoned coal mines and started producing bootleg whiskey.”
Big cities, such as New York and Chicago, maintained a thriving underground bar scene — in establishments known as speakeasies — with a ferocious demand for high-grade booze.
So moonshiners in New Straitsville transported much of their liquor — risking their families’ income and civil freedom — via train, specifically the Hocking Valley Railway.
And New Straitsville’s moonshine became famous in such metropolises, where it was nicknamed the “Straitsville Special” due to its unique flavor and expert craftsmanship.
Moonshine is simple, St. Clair said. It requires four ingredients — water, sugar, corn and yeast — and a still. But what made the “Straitsville Special” was locally grown corn, Hocking Valley spring water, etc.
“The people in this area were making more money than they ever were,” St. Clair said. “Back then it was a big deal — a federal offense. They sent bootleggers to Alcatraz. Getting caught was a big deal... But they were doing what they had to do to provide for their families.”
The festival kicked off Friday evening, “WYBZ Day,” at 6 p.m. with an opening ceremony and a veterans parade. Saturday, “Hometown Day, Betty St. Clair and Patricia Spencer, Rema & Bob Roberts and Jim McLinn Day,” will feature kids games, four eating contests, two tractor pulls and more.
Sunday, “Kenneth & Marilyn Burgess Day,” will feature a cruise-in, multiple beauty pageants, pie and jug auctions and more. The festival will also have fireworks for the first time ever Sunday night at 10 p.m.
Monday, “Tom & Margaret Boyle Day,” Memorial Day, concludes the festival with live performances and a parade. The last official activity begins at 4 p.m. with a “Hand Me the Mic” contest.
The festival also features live Nashville-style entertainment throughout its entirety — in the past even hosting famous names, such as Jeannie C. Riley of “Harper Valley P.T.A.” fame. There will also be an authentic still producing moonshine on display throughout the festival.
But it wasn’t until 2014 that the festival could actually sell moonshine, The Logan Daily News previously reported. Ohio House Bill 243, passed in 2012, allowed the sale of licensed moonshine. The bill removed the limitation on the number of micro-distilleries with an A-3a license, including the production of moonshine.
Though many of the “old-timers” and original founders of the festival have died over the years, one Kenny Burgess remains. Burgess was a young man when the festival began, and he can still recall the first one.
His grandfather made moonshine, he said. Now, a festival — in a town with less than 700 people — that celebrates the once-illegal substance draws upwards of 10,000 people per year.
“There’s no other place like this place,” St. Clair said. “There’s other moonshine festivals, but not like ours.. They don’t have the history, you know — this is the birthplace of the United Mine Workers and labor unions, and moonshine’s all wrapped up in it.”
For both Burgess and St. Clair, the festival reaching the halfway-to-a-century mark is quite the accomplishment. It signifies an ongoing sense of hometown pride and a preservation of history, and even a bit of a celebration of rebellion. It also honors moonshiners themselves, St. Clair said.
“It’s a great accomplishment for a small town to make (a festival) last for 50 years,” Burgess said. “A lot of festivals have started but never lasted. They might last five, six years, but this one has lasted 50.”
More information and a complete schedule can be found on the festival’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Newstraitsvilleohio/. There is no admission; entry to the festival is free.
