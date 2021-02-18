Patients at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital now are able to have one visitor accompany them during their treatment, in most cases.
The announcement was made by the health care system on Tuesday, going into effect the following day.
“Each patient will select a designated visitor for the duration of their stay, who may visit daily. The visitor may come and go once per day,” the announcement read. Visitors must be asymptomatic of COVID-19 symptoms.
The new policy does not apply to OhioHealth outpatient centers, including laboratories, imaging and rehabilitation centers and OhioHealth Physician Group Heritage College practices. These facilities will continue to operate under a zero visitors policy with limited exceptions.
O’Bleness continues to require all visitors and patients to wear a mask in any facility, except while eating.
According to the press release, the following exceptions will be made for patients:
Patients that have tested positive for COVID-19 — No visitors allowed with exceptions for end-of-life situations.
Patients receiving behavioral health care -
- No visitors allowed for behavioral health patients
Patients receiving end-of-life care -
- Acute end-of-life patients may have up to three visitors at any given time, and no maximum number of visitors per day.
Patients receiving neonatal, pediatric, adolescent care -
- Minor patients may have two parents or guardians visit
Visitors with disabilities who need assistance -
Caretakers for visitors who are disoriented, d
- isabled or in need of an interpreter are permitted
Maternity patients are limited to one support person, who may stay at the hospital for duration of the stay, but if they exit, they will need to re-enter next day.
- If the mother is a minor, she may have a parent or guardian visitor in addition to the father of the baby.
Hours and entrances may continue to be limited while visitor restrictions are in place. For the latest visitor information, visit ohiohealth.com/covid-19/visitor-restrictions.
