The Ohio Bobcats put together their best run in nearly a decade thanks in large part to a high-flying offense the opposition was helpless to stop.
With a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line, Ohio ran up against a team that was able to match the Bobcats in offensive prowess.
No. 5 Creighton ended No. 13 Ohio University’s March run on Monday, 72-58, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in the NCAA Tournament.
Ohio had won 10 out of its last 11 games, including four straight tournament victories, but it’s the Blue Jays who advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since the field expanded to 64 teams.
The Bobcats were trying to return to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the second time since 2012, but couldn’t dig out of a halftime deficit thanks to a big Creighton run.
On Saturday, Ohio used a 16-2 second-half surge to rally past No. 4 Virginia.
The Bobcats were hanging tough against Creighton on Monday, trailing just 23-22 after Dwight Wilson’s shot in the paint with 5:49 left in the first half.
The Blue Jays have five starters who average double figures on the season, and that offense started to show the rest of the half.
Creighton’s game-changing run began with two Damien Jefferson baskets.
Marcus Zegarowski’s 3-pointer with 2:59 left in the half put Ohio in its first double-digit deficit of the postseason, 34-24.
Zegarowski followed with another 3-pointer, and Creighton eventually led 39-24 by halftime.
“You know, I just think we found our rhythm offensively and started getting stops,” Zegarowski said. “Once we get stops and get out in transition, we’re tough to guard. That’s what we have to do moving forward.”
It was a 20-4 run to close the first half, with the Blue Jays making five first-half 3s.
“Their ball screen coverage was probably a little different than we anticipated, and I thought it took our guys a little time to get settled into that,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “Once we did, I thought we played better offensively and we were able to create a little separation before halftime.”
Zegarowski led the way for Creighton with 20 points, going 4 of 7 from 3-point range in the game.
True to form, Creighton put all five starters in double figures. Jefferson followed with 15 points, adding three assists, while Christian Bishop had 12 points and 15 rebounds, Denzel Mahoney 11 points and Mitch Ballock 10 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Creighton’s starting lineup produced 68 of the team’s 72 points.
The Bobcats ultimately weren’t able to match that production.
“Transition has been a big key for us all year long, and we weren’t able to get some easy looks in transition,” Ohio coach Jeff Boals said. “They’re a physical, defensive team. A lot better after playing them than watching them on tape I thought.”
Dwight Wilson had 12 points on 5 of 8 shooting, including notching his 1,000th career point. He added nine rebounds.
Lunden McDay had 11 points and Ben Roderick 10 points and six rebounds. Ben Vander Plas added nine points, 10 rebounds and three assists.
Jason Preston finished with four points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Mark Sears added eight points off the bench.
“They trapped all the ball screens, which trying to get the ball off his (Preston’s) hands, and we had a couple of things that we wanted to do against that, but we were so extended,” Boals said. “The ball screens were happening at 28 feet as opposed to 20, 21 feet. We made a couple of adjustments in the second half. I thought we were better off of them, but give them a lot of credit.
Ohio finished just 31.8 percent from the field, making 21 of 66 attempts overall and just 7 of 30 from 3-point range.
The Bobcats also finished with 14 turnovers.
Creighton added to the lead in the opening minutes of the second half, going ahead 52-31 after consecutive 3-pointers from Jefferson and Zegarowski with 14:44 remaining.
Ohio faced an uphill battle, but didn’t back down.
A mini run of six consecutive points was capped by Wilson hitting his career milestone, slicing Creighton’s lead to 52-37.
It was a 12-4 run that allowed the Bobcats to trail 56-43 after a pair of Vander Plas free throws with 8:09 remaining.
However, Creighton went back ahead 60-43 when Bishop threw down a dunk in transition on a feed from Ballock with 6:25 remaining.
That was the theme of the final minutes, Ohio would inch closer only to see Creighton slam the door shut with a basket.
The Bobcats were within 65-55 after McDay and Sears each hit 3-pointers, the second coming with still 3:12 to play.
The closest Ohio got was within nine points at 65-56 on a Sears free throw with 2:26 remaining.
Zegarowski’s jump shot with 2:05 left pushed the Blue Jays’ lead back to double figures at 67-56.
“In the second half, we competed, battled, fought back into it,” Boals said. “I thought our press was effective, but when you do that, you expend a lot of energy, and I think we were down ten, J.P. (Preston) shot that ball with about 4:07 left. He hits that three. You’re down seven with four minutes to go, and it’s a different ball game. But we came up short.”
Ohio came up empty on its next two possessions, and Zegarowski hit two free throws for a 69-56 lead with 1:03 remaining. Jefferson’s free throws made it 71-56 with 50 seconds left.
The Bobcats had gone dancing over the last two weeks, going on another unforgettable March run, but another trip to the Sweet 16 wasn’t in the cards.
Ohio won the rebounding battle, 44-39, including grabbing 15 offensive boards. Creighton shot 45 percent from the field, 27 of 60, including 9 of 21 from 3-point range.
Creighton will face the No. 1 overall seed in the field, Gonzaga, in the next round.
The Bobcats were just 7-6 in January, and battled a pair of COVID-19 related pauses that cost them six conference regular season games.
Ohio’s final two regular season games were canceled, and there was even some uncertainty about whether or not the Bobcats would even be able to participate in the Mid-American Conference Tournament.
Ohio put those doubts aside, rolling to three relatively easy victories in Cleveland to claim the conference tournament title in grand fashion.
The Bobcats then made more school history with the upset win over Virginia, 62-58, on Saturday. It was Ohio’s fourth NCAA Tournament win since 2010.
Monday’s contest didn’t follow Ohio’s Cinderella script, but it was a memorable run nonetheless.
“When I look back on this, it’s going to be a memory of a lifetime,” Preston said. “I’m just so grateful to be here. This doesn’t happen often. I was telling our freshmen the other day this stuff just doesn’t happen often. I’m taking it all the way back to freshman year, prep school, high school. This has been a dream of mine to make it here my whole life. I had one of my worst games of my career today, but I’ll forever be thankful for this experience, the lessons I learned from all this. Yeah, I’m just grateful.”
Boals played in the NCAA Tournament as a player for Ohio in 1994, and now has coached the Bobcats to the Big Dance 21 years later. He knows how special these opportunities are.
“You hate to see something like this end the way it ended, but that does not take away from anything that they’ve done,” he said. “I told them afterwards as an alumnus, as a former player, thank you, and that I loved them. This team will be bonded for life. It hurts right now, but it’s going to be a great memory someday.”
Kevin Wiseman is the Sports Editor at The Athens Messenger
Creighton 72, Ohio 58
Ohio 24 34 — 58
Creighton 39 33 — 72
OHIO 58 (17-8)
Ben Roderick 4 0-0 10, Ben Vander Plas 3 2-4 9, Dwight Wilson 5 2-2 12, Lunden McDay 4 0-0 11, Jason Preston 1 2-4 4, Colin Granger 2 0-2 4, Mark Sears 2 3-4 8, Miles Brown 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 21 9-16 58; 3-point field goals 7 (McDay 3, Roderick 2, Vander Plas, Sears 1 apiece)
CREIGHTON 72 (22-8)
Christian Bishop 6 0-0 12, Damien Jefferson 6 2-2 15, Marcus Zegarowski 7 2-2 20, Mitch Ballock 3 2-3 10, Denzel Mahoney 4 2-2 11, Nic Zeil 0 0-0 0, Ryan Kalkbrenner 0 0-2 0, Jacob Epperson 0 0-0 0, Devin Davis 0 0-0 0, Andrew Merfeld 0 0-0 0, Shereef Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Jett Canfield 0 0-0 0, Antwann Jones 0 0-0 0, Alex O’Connell 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 27 9-13 72; 3-point field goals: 9 (Zegarowski 4, Ballock 2, Jefferson, Mahoney, Mitchell 1 apiece)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.