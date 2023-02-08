Round' The Town: Coyotes And Bobcats And Get Well Wishes

Get well wishes to Millie Reynolds who broke both bones in her leg and two in her foot!
Get well to Brody Newsom who has a tibal spine avulsion fracture and may need surgery. He had to have 110 ml of blood drained from knee before setting the bone!
Loretta Hall, Sally Penix and Kristy Alexander need healing prayers.
Jackson Fire Department set the time on the court house clock.
Arch And Eddie’s is back open after being closed for sometime due to a bad water break!
I read on Facebook that Roger Brookins, JHS Class of 1964 passed away in early January.
Hold on Myrt! You don’t have to wait till the Apple Festival to get cotton candy!!! The Downtown Treatery in Jackson has teamed up with Flossy’s Sweet Tooth to offer their choice cotton candy!!!
New in Wellston is Wiseman’s Boutique at 4 East Broadway. Grand opening on Saturday, February 11th from 10-5. Local craft items, t-shirts, children’s books, skin care, and more.
Congrats to Amy Willis, new Assistant Branch Manager at Jackson County Banking Center on McCartney Lane.
Gallipolis City Park Ice Sculptures will be February 18th from noon to 4. They are beautiful!
Lenoir and Gary Huston lost all their chickens. They set up a camera and saw a huge Bobcat got in the pen! They live in Vinton County. Last summer she found a large rattlesnake. Game warden came out and caught it and said it was a 17 year old male. He took it and relocated it.
My son Steve works for Frontier in Vinton County. One place he is leary of because it is a long walk and he is always afraid of running in to a coyote. Recently when he was there, a woman who lives there told him she had been seeing bears! He is always running snakes out of the peds.
Thoughts to ponder-When you die, people cry and beg for you to come back, but sometimes when you are here, they don’t even show they care about you.
Another thought-I’m not saying I am old-I’m saying my dinner time and bed time are getting dangerously close to each other.
Another thought-Guilt and stress do more damage to your body than chocolate cake!
Happy birthday on February 15th to Jamie Ball, Mopp Molihan, Kristy Wallen, Danny Foster, Dan Moore, Carolyn Delong, Micah Carter, and my classmates Terry Donahoe and Mike Alexander; on the 16th is Stella Jean Rouse, Mabel Lancaster, Marcie Kessler, Bill Partlow, and Keith Wyatt and happy anniversary to James and Sherry Betschel; on the 17th is Connie Walker, Janet Stockmeister, Isaac Williams (18), Sara Eisnaugle, Kevin Casto, Emily Green, Micah Perry (19), Sarah Jones, and Mark Fout, and happy anniversary to Irv and Peggy Massie and to John and Peggy Frisby; on the 18th is Jack Farley, Jason Lowe, Cassandra Coyan, Kyle Gurney, Susan Morgan, classmate Lin da Brown Nickell, Vinny Powell, Maggie Riley, and Talin Caldwell is 9; on the m19th is Carrie Strawser, Rod Tomblin, Joine Landrum, Chad Eisn augle, and Doris Tilley; on the 20th is Kim Riegel, Robert Ervin, Jerry Wiley, and Joy Hamilton; on the 21st is Lauren Parker, Marcia Taylor, Wyatt Waugh, and Ty Broermann.
That’s all for now. See you Round the Town.
