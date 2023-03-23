Eighteen outstanding athletes, coaches and contributors will enter the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame this summer, along with three outstanding high school state championship teams. The 2023 Class will be enshrined on June 10 in Columbus. The ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. at the Hilton Polaris, 8700 Lyra Dr, Columbus, Ohio 43240.


