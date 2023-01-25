WELLSTON — Now sitting in a place where they control their own destiny, the Alexander Spartans took another important step towards the hope of a Tri-Valley Conference championship, easing to a 61-33 victory over Wellston on Tuesday night.
Kyler D’Augustino, the now all-time scoring leader in TVC history, extended his record with another dominant performance, pouring in 31 points himself in the victory. Zach Barnhouse and Klaxton Hawk each added 10 points as the only other Spartans (11-5, 6-2 Tri-Valley I) to reach double-digits.
The senior’s dominance was early and often at Wellston High School. While being uncharacteristically off from the free throw line in the first quarter, D’Augustino was still able to pour in eight of the first 10 points for Alexander. Despite the inefficient first quarter, Alexander was able to completely shut down Wellston’s (6-9, 3-5) offense, giving up only four points in the first quarter.
It didn’t get much easier after the opening frame for the Golden Rockets. They were only able to muster up eight points in the second, finding themselves with only 12 points going into the locker room at halftime.
The Spartans took advantage of the woeful offense from Wellston. Adding another 16 points in the second quarter, six of those coming from Hawk, Alexander was able to go into the locker room satisfied with a 26-12 advantage.
While you can be satisfied with what you’ve done, competitors are rarely satisfied with where they are.
That was evident on Tuesday as Alexander came out of the locker room and had their highest scoring output of the night, putting up 20 points in the third quarter. D’Augustino pitched in 10 points in the third quarter alone.
Sitting with a 24-point advantage heading into the fourth, Alexander really could’ve held the ball all quarter and walked away with a victory. A balanced scoring effort from the Spartans though extended the lead even further and allowed Alexander to walk out with the 28-point victory.
Eric Decker is sports editor for the Athens Messenger.
