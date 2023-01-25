WELLSTON — Now sitting in a place where they control their own destiny, the Alexander Spartans took another important step towards the hope of a Tri-Valley Conference championship, easing to a 61-33 victory over Wellston on Tuesday night.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments