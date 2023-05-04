WELLSTON — The Wellston baseball team fell to Alexander in a 4-7 loss Wednesday night.
Alexander was the first team to put runs on the board when they scored two runs in the first inning. The Golden Rockets responded with two of their own runs in the bottom of the first.
Wellston’s first score of the night came when Logan Martin doubled off a fly ball and Rylan Long crossed home plate. The second run of the inning came when Martin scored on a passed ball. At the end of the first inning, the game was tied at two apiece.
Alexander responded to the Golden Rockets in the top of the inning where they scored another two runs. They added another run to their lead in the top of the fourth before Wellston scored in the bottom of the fifth inning. Long was at bat and singled on a fly ball that let Mason Stevens score. The Golden Rockets cut Alexander’s lead by two, making the score 5-3.
Alexander scored another run in the sixth inning and Wellston matched with a run of their own. Justin Jackson scored the final run of the night for the Golden Rockets. Wellston was unable to make the comeback and fell 4-7 to Alexander.
Stats:
Logan Martin: 1 run, 2 hits, 1 RBI
Rylan Long: 1 run, 1 hit, 1 RBI
Justin Jackson: 1 run
Johnny Scott: 1 hit
Josh Jackson: 1 hit
Karter Witt: 1 RBI
Mason Stevens: 1 run
