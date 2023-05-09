WELLSTON — Led by a three-hit day from Jackson Jordan, Alexander outlasted Wellston 7-4 on the road for the Tri-Valley Conference-Ohio victory last week. Jordan went 3-4 at the plate, driving in a run while also scoring one.


