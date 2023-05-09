WELLSTON — Led by a three-hit day from Jackson Jordan, Alexander outlasted Wellston 7-4 on the road for the Tri-Valley Conference-Ohio victory last week. Jordan went 3-4 at the plate, driving in a run while also scoring one.
WELLSTON — Led by a three-hit day from Jackson Jordan, Alexander outlasted Wellston 7-4 on the road for the Tri-Valley Conference-Ohio victory last week. Jordan went 3-4 at the plate, driving in a run while also scoring one.
In all, the Spartans tallied 12 hits in the win. Jordan Schulz, Stanley Viny and Jagger Cain each collected a pair of hits. Schulz also added three RBIs and two runs while drawing a walk as well.
Trent Schaad, Camron Oberholzer and Josh Hayes each had one hit, Schaad and Oberholzer also recorded an RBI each in the win.
On the mound, Schulz dominated en route to the complete game win. He would allow six hits and only two earned runs, striking out nine while walking three.
Alexander would grab an initial lead just a few batters into the game. Following a walk from Sam Ohms, Schulz would rip an RBI double to right field to bring in the first run of the game. Jordan would step up to the plate a few moments later and single into left field, bringing Schulz home.
It wouldn’t take long for the Golden Rockets to tie things back up, scoring two runs within its first three batters. An error would put one on base and then consecutive hits would bring across two runs.
The Spartans would regain the lead in the second, taking advantage of some control issues from Wellston’s pitcher.
Following a walk and a single from Hayes to start off the frame, three consecutive walks would give Alexander another two-run advantage. The score would then stagnate until the fourth inning when Oberholzer would double in Jordan to make it a 5-2 game at the time.
Wellston would seemingly build momentum in the bottom of the fifth with a run to cut the lead back to two again, but it was quickly subdued as Schulz opened up the sixth inning with a solo home run over the left field fence.
The Golden Rockets would once again cut the lead down to two in the bottom of the frame, but just as it had done all game, Alexander responded immediately with an RBI single off the bat of Schaad in the top of the seventh.
Schulz would allow one batter to reach base in the final inning but quickly shut Wellston down, securing the victory.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.