In a week full of cancelled and postponed games, the Jackson softball team came out victorious in its sole game last week.
On Friday, the Ironladies defeated the visiting River Valley in a 6-3 final.
Leading the way was Jackson's Leah Alford, who dominated at both the plate and the rubber. Alford, a West Liberty softball commit, hit 2 home runs and pitched the complete game.
Jackson softball and baseball travelled down to Myrtle Beach this week, where they will play from April 11 to April 16.
