In a week full of cancelled and postponed games, the Jackson softball team came out victorious in its sole game last week.

On Friday, the Ironladies defeated the visiting River Valley in a 6-3 final.

Leading the way was Jackson's Leah Alford, who dominated at both the plate and the rubber. Alford, a West Liberty softball commit, hit 2 home runs and pitched the complete game.

Jackson softball and baseball travelled down to Myrtle Beach this week, where they will play from April 11 to April 16.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments