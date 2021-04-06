Girls
Maddie Potts — Wellston
Potts threw a one-hit shutout and struck out 10 batters in the Golden Rockets’ victory over Vinton County.
Breanna Sexton — Vinton County
Sexton went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs in the Vikings victory over Northwest.
Olivia Kennedy — Jackson
Kennedy won three events and set a new school record in the 800 during Saturday’s Jackson Invitational.
Ivy Gentry — Oak Hill
Gentry took second place in the 200 and third place in the long jump in the Jackson Invitational.
Boys
Ty Broermann — Jackson
Broermann finished with a double and four RBIs in the Ironmen’s victory over Valley on Monday.
Zach Bartoe — Vinton County
Bartoe threw a complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts in the Vikings’ victory over Wellston.
Landon Hines — Oak Hill
Hines finished with a pair of hits and an RBI in the Oaks’ victory over Eastern on Friday.
Brock Eggers — Wellston
Eggers collected two hits in the Golden Rockets’ loss to Vinton County on Monday.
