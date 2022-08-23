Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets plan to stay together after all. The All-Star forward asked to be traded earlier this summer. The Nets said Tuesday that the team’s leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” according to general manager Sean Marks. Marks added that the goal remains to bring a championship to Brooklyn. That is certainly more likely by keeping Durant, who remains one of the best scorers in the NBA. He is set to begin a four-year extension he signed last summer.
Symbolism, empty seats: soccer returns to Ukraine amid war
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — With two teams playing in an empty stadium hundreds of miles away from their hometowns, the Ukrainian soccer league has started its new season after a poignant ceremony paying tribute to those fighting in the war with Russia. The opening match at Kyiv’s 65,500-seat Olympic stadium featured two teams from the war-torn east of the country, Shaktar Donetsk and Metalist 1925. They played out a 0-0 draw, although the result was always going to be an afterthought. It was the first top-level soccer match played in the country since Russia’s invasion in February.
Alabama gives Saban new 8-year, $93.6 million deal
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban is getting a new eight-year contract worth at least $93.6 million, eclipsing the recent megadeal of Southeastern Conference rival Kirby Smart. The University of Alabama trustees compensation committee approved a one-year extension through Feb. 28, 2030 for the 70-year old Saban, who has led the Crimson Tide to six national titles. Saban’s deal averages out to $11.7 million per year, topping Smart’s $11.25 million pay at defending national champion Georgia. The announcement comes a month after Smart agreed to a 10-year deal worth more than $110 million. The Bulldogs beat Alabama in the national championship game.
ABC to air NCAA women’s basketball title game for 1st time
The NCAA women’s basketball title game will be broadcast on ABC this season for the first time. The championship game usually airs in prime time but will be played at 3 p.m. Eastern on April 2. ESPN said it would look at moving the game back to prime time in the future but currently has commitments to entertainment shows that night. Last season’s championship game, in which South Carolina beat UConn, was the most viewed women’s title game in nearly two decades, drawing 4.85 million viewers. The national semifinals averaged 2.7 million viewers, up 21% year over year, and was the most viewed semifinals in a decade. The full tournament averaged 634,000 viewers, up 16% from the previous year’s coverage.
Zalatoris out of East Lake and Presidents Cup with bad back
ATLANTA (AP) — Will Zalatoris has gone from winning his first PGA Tour title to probably being done for the year. His manager says he has two herniated disks and had to withdraw from the Tour Championship. He already has been ruled out from playing the Presidents Cup a month from now. Zalatoris was a certain captain’s pick. Zalatoris won the first FedEx Cup playoffs event, but then had to withdraw in the third round last week in Delaware after feeling a tweak in his back. He would have been the No. 3 seed at East Lake and started three shots behind.
Column: PGA Tour stars unified, pushing ideas similar to LIV
ATLANTA (AP) — Greg Norman tried to start a world tour in 1994 only for the PGA Tour to quash the movement and steal his idea. And now details have emerged from a private players-only meeting last week. They raised the concept of playing a series of big tournaments with small fields and rich purses. It sounds like the Saudi-funded LIV Golf that Norman is running. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says the meeting’s value goes deeper than the details. Most telling was how the 23 players at the meeting are taking ownership over the future of the tour.
Big Ten clash as college football resumes international play
College football is going international again. Nebraska will play Northwestern in Dublin on Saturday. It’s the first regular-season international game in five years. Ireland has a five-game deal in place with organizers for the series dubbed the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. The pandemic affected plans for the first two games. Ireland first hosted a game in 1988 when Boston College beat Army 38-24. It’s Northwestern first time abroad and Nebraska’s second. The Huskers beat Kansas State 38-24 in Tokyo in 1992.
World Cup Watch: Iñaki Williams gets his chance with Ghana
MADRID (AP) — Iñaki Williams is belatedly getting his chance to play at a World Cup thanks to his African roots. He is enjoying yet another season as an indisputable starter for Athletic Bilbao in Spain but will also be playing international soccer. Ghana has been looking to recruit players abroad with connections to the nation to play in the World Cup and Williams fits the bill. The 28-year-old Williams was born in Spain to parents who are from Ghana. He is one of five players to accept a recent invitation to join Ghana’s national team and is set to play at the World Cup.
Pick Six: Critical games dot the schedule as 2022 commences
The college football schedule offers a weekly selection of marquee games between top teams, and some will hit the ground running this year. Two September 3 showdowns will shuffle the preseason Top 25 quickly as No. 5 Notre Dame and new coach Marcus Freeman play at No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Georgia, the defending national champion, plays No. 11 Oregon in Atlanta. Reaching across Power Five lines ends, eventually, and then long-held bitter rivalries take over later as teams grapple for championships and bowl positioning. Here are some of the premier matchups to anticipate.
Tom Brady ends 11-day break, rejoins Buccaneers for practice
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady has returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ending what has been described as an 11-day, prearranged break from training camp for personal reasons. The seven-time Super Bowl champion didn’t address the media after practicing Monday. Teammates and coach Todd Bowles said the 45-year-old quarterback was sharp throwing the ball and essentially took up where he left off before leaving the team on Aug. 11. Brady missed two preseason games that Bowles said he wouldn’t have played in even if he had been with the team. The coach said it hasn’t been determined if Brady might play in this weekend’s preseason finale at Indianapolis.
