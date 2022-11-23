Boo Simmons: Nets guard jeered in 1st game in Philly
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons got his hostile homecoming in Philadelphia. Simmons was an All-Star guard for the 76ers before back injuries and what he said were mental health issues prompted him to demand a trade. Simmons was booed from the moment he stepped on the court in Philadelphia. Sixers fans also cursed at him. There were some supporters. Simmons was traded last season to the Nets for James Harden. He missed Brooklyn’s first game in Philly last season with an injury.
LSU, USC move up behind UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU in CFP
LSU has moved up to fifth and Southern California is sixth in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The top four remained the same for the third straight week, but the teams chasing changed order after Tennessee lost to South Carolina last Saturday night. Two huge games this weekend could create more clarity. Michigan is at Ohio State and USC hosts Notre Dame, which checked in at 15th in the selection committee’s rankings.
Jury: NCAA not to blame in ex-USC football player's death
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles jury has rejected a claim by the widow of a former USC football player who said the NCAA failed to protect him from repeated head trauma that led to his death. The jury found Tuesday that the NCAA was not negligent in the death of Matthew Gee. Lawyers for the widow of Gee, a linebacker on the 1990 Rose Bowl-winning squad, say he endured an estimated 6,000 hits as a college athlete. They say this caused permanent brain damage and led to cocaine and alcohol abuse, which eventually killed him at age 49. The NCAA said it had nothing to do with his death.
Man United owners prepared to sell Premier League club
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Manchester United owners the Glazer family have confirmed they will consider putting the Premier League club up for sale. United says it will explore outside funding to enhance growth — a move that could pave the way to a potential buyout. The club says that “the board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company." The late tycoon Malcolm Glazer bought United in 2005 for 790 million pounds (then about $1.4 billion). Fans have been critical of the leveraged nature of the buyout that loaded debt onto the club, as well as a perceived lack of investment and the dividends taken out by owners.
Where will Ronaldo go after leaving Manchester United?
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United with immediate effect. Where will he turn up next? The Portugal star has put himself on the market with his explosive pre-World Cup interview that led to the termination of his contract on Tuesday. As a free agent the 37-year-old forward now has the chance to impress potential suitors and prove he can still produce on the highest level for his country in Qatar.
Pep Guardiola extends Manchester City contract until 2025
Pep Guardiola has signed a new contract with Manchester City that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2025. The Catalan manager’s current deal was set to expire at the end of the season, but he has committed to a further two years at the Etihad Stadium. Guardiola joined City in 2016 and has overseen the most successful period in its history winning four league titles and nine major trophies in total. But he has so far failed to win the Champions League with City.
Prayers go on, sometimes out of sight, in prep football
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Across America, most high school football seasons are winding down. It will wrap up the first year since the Supreme Court ruled it was OK for a public school coach near Seattle to pray on the field. The decision prompted speculation that prayer would become an even bigger part of the game-day fabric, though that hasn’t seemed to be the case. Outside Detroit, coaches have found ways for their diverse rosters to pray if they wish. Some keep it behind closed doors to avoid potential anti-Islamic jeers from fans in other communities.
Verlander, Pujols voted Comeback Players of the Year
NEW YORK (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols have won baseball’s Comeback Player of the Year awards. Verlander, the American League recipient, returned from Tommy John surgery to lead Houston to its second World Series championship. He had the lowest ERA in the majors and was a unanimous winner of his third Cy Young Award — becoming the first player to earn the prize after not pitching in the previous season. Pujols, honored in the National League, came back to St. Louis for his final season and posted his biggest numbers in years at age 42. The three-time MVP compiled an .895 OPS for the NL Central champions and became the fourth major leaguer to reach 700 career home runs.
Loss for Messi and Argentina among biggest World Cup upsets
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The staggering loss for Lionel Messi and Argentina against Saudi Arabia at the World Cup is right up there with the biggest upsets in tournament history. Messi is playing at likely his last World Cup and chasing the one title that has been elusive to him. Messi and his highly-rated team are among the favorites to win the World Cup in Qatar but have an unwanted place on a very different list now.
Tiger Woods wins $15M in PGA Tour's Player Impact Program
Tiger Woods played nine rounds this year in the majors. That was enough for him to win $15 million from the PGA Tour's Player Impact Program. The tour sent a memo to players Tuesday with the final tally. Woods ranked No. 1 in four of the five metrics. The exception was how much he was on TV during the weekend. He played the weekend at the Masters and Saturday at the PGA Championship. Rory McIlroy was second, followed by Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm. In all, 23 players earned money from the $106 million bonus pool.
