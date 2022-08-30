Serena Williams not done yet; wins 1st match at US Open
NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams has won her match in the first round of the U.S. Open. Williams beat Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion who turns 41 next month and has said she is ready to move on from her playing days. After her victory Monday night, Williams said she has been intentionally vague about whether the U.S. Open will be her last tournament — and wants to keep it that way. She will play again Wednesday in the second round of singles against No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit.
Serena's daughter, Olympia, sports beads, like Mom years ago
NEW YORK (AP) — When Serena Williams won the 1999 U.S. Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 17, she wore white beads in her hair. Williams won her first match of the 2022 U.S. Open at age 40. And her daughter, Olympia, was courtside, sporting a hairstyle paying homage to Mom’s from all that time ago. Williams was pregnant with Olympia while winning the 2017 Australian Open for her 23rd Grand Slam title. Olympia was born later that year and turns 5 on Thursday. Williams says the beads weren't her idea but she was glad to see her daughter wearing them.
Venus Williams, Nadal set for Day 2 action | US Open updates
NEW YORK (AP) — A day after Serena Williams won her opening match at the U.S. Open, sister Venus will begin her tournament on the same Arthur Ashe Stadium court. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek was among the players on the court when the second day of the event began Tuesday morning. Play in Ashe was set to begin at noon with No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz facing Sebastian Baez of Argentina. Then it was the 42-year-old Venus Williams, returning to the tournament she first won 25 years ago. She facing Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium after a one-year absence at Flushing Meadows. Rafael Nadal was in night action, along with Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka.
On Football: Could Coach Prime jump from SWAC to big-time?
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Deion Sanders begins his third season at Jackson State as the most intriguing potential head-coaching candidate in college football. Sanders has already won a conference title and pulled off an unprecedented feat by luring two blue-chip prospects to the SWAC. The Pro Football Hall of Famer told AP: ‘I want to be great’ at coaching. He has already impressed some in the business. And with Sanders' old school, Florida State, still trying to find its footing under Mike Norvell, the rise of Coach Prime could be even more fascinating.
Smith, Niemann among players to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf
LIV Golf has made it official. British Open champion Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann are now part of the Saudi-funded rival league. They are among six additions announced Tuesday. The others are Marc Leishman, Cameron Tringale, Anirban Lahiri and Harold Varner III. They will be suspended by the PGA Tour when they tee off in the shotgun start outside Boston on Friday. Smith is No. 2 in the world. He has been deflecting questions about his move since winning at St. Andrews. He is the first player from the top 10 to sign with Greg Norman's league.
Report: Yankees, LA fund investing in AC Milan soccer team
ROME (AP) — The Financial Times reports the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles-based fund that includes LeBron James are investing in AC Milan alongside RedBird Capital Partners. RedBird is in the closing stages of a deal to purchase the Italian soccer champion for 1.2 billion euros ($1.2 billion). RedBird founder and managing partner Gerry Cardinale announced a preliminary agreement in June to purchase Milan from fellow American firm Elliott Management. The closing is slated for September. Sources close to RedBird would not comment on the report when contacted by the Associated Press but said an announcement will be coming in the next couple of days.
SDSU defends handling of Araiza gang-rape allegation inquiry
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego State football coach Brady Hoke says he didn’t know star punter Matt Araiza had been accused of participating in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party in October until a civil lawsuit was filed last week. The school administration delayed a campus-led inquiry into the alleged gang rape at the request of the San Diego Police Department. Hoke's boss, athletic director John David Wicker, defended that decision. Wicker initially read a prepared statement and then walked out of a news conference when asked repeatedly about the alleged rape. But after several minutes, he returned and took questions.
Cards star Pujols tags record 450th different pitcher for HR
CINCINNATI (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols has tagged his major league record 450th different pitcher for a home run, connecting off Cincinnati left-hander Ross Detwiler. Pujols hit his 694th home run overall and broke Barry Bonds’ mark for most pitchers as longball victims. Bonds leads the all-time home run list with 762, followed by Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696). The 42-year-old Pujols lined a two-run, opposite-field drive to right field off Detwiler in the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Pujols’ 15th homer gave the NL Central-leading Cardinals an 8-0 lead.
Ukrainian Snigur's first win on tour is a US Open upset
NEW YORK (AP) — Daria Snigur of Ukraine pulled off the first big upset of the U.S. Open, knocking off No. 7 seed Simona Halep 6-2, 0-6, 6-4. The 20-year-old was making her first appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam after emerging through the qualifying rounds last week, when she also took part in a charity event to raise money for her country during its war against invading Russia. After her victory, Snigur raised her arms in celebration, then lowered them to wrap her hands around the Ukrainian flag ribbon on her chest.
McIlroy a 'Super Bowl' champ in a year without winning major
ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy jokingly referred to himself as a “Super Bowl champ” by winning the FedEx Cup. That was more about trolling LIV Golf and less about sizing up his season. McIlroy is the FedEx Cup champion for the third time. He also is quick to point out that the MVP award goes to Scottie Scheffler, who had the best season in golf. McIlroy wasn't too far behind. He had three wins. He had three chances in the majors. It's a reminder that winning takes a little luck and that starts with getting in the mix.
