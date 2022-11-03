Javier, Astros pitch 2nd no-hitter in World Series history
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cristian Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous ballpark as the Astros blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Wednesday night to even the matchup at two games each. The only previous no-hitter in the World Series was a perfect game by Don Larsen of the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956. Javier and three relievers weren’t perfect, but they were close. Plus, they’d done this before: Javier, the starter in a combined no-hitter against the New York Yankees in June, was pulled with a no-hitter in progress after six innings and 97 pitches this time.
Verlander again seeks 1st Series win, night after no-hitter
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Verlander has a very tough act to follow. Not only will he again be seeking his first World Series win Thursday night, he’ll take the mound after four Houston teammates combined on the Fall Classic’s second no-hitter. Verlander failed to hold a five-run lead in the opener, a 6-5, 10-inning loss for the Astros that left him 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight World Series starts. The 39-year-old ace, expected to win his third Cy Young Award in a few weeks, has the highest ERA of any pitcher to throw at least 30 innings in the Fall Classic.
Inflation puts tighter squeeze on already pricey kids sports
Sticker shock in youth sports is nothing new, but the onslaught of double-digit inflation across America this year has added a costly wrinkle on the path to the ballparks, swimming pools and dance studios across America. It has forced some families to scale back the number of seasons, or leagues, or sports that their kids can play in any given year, while motivating league organizers to become more creative in devising ways to keep prices down and participation up. Everyone from football coaches to swim-meet coordinators are struggling to to find less-expensive ways of keeping families coming through the doors.
AP source: Dolphins, Bradley Chubb agree on 5-year extension
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Newly acquired linebacker Bradley Chubb and the Miami Dolphins have agreed on a five-year extension that could be worth as much as $119 million. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. Chubb’s deal includes about $63 million in guaranteed money. The person who spoke to The Associated Press did so on condition of anonymity because neither the agreement nor the terms had been revealed publicly.
A giant Maradona emerges in Argentina, days before World Cup
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — This year’s World Cup will be the first without Diego Maradona. The Argentina great died in 2020. Maradona’s most famous feats and failures are being replicated in street art. The world’s largest Maradona mural was inaugurated this week on the side of a 14-story building in Buenos Aires. Street artist Martín Ron says “this photo summarizes everything Diego was.” Ron adds Maradona was “the guts, the motor, the heart” of the national team. Maradona won the 1986 World Cup with Argentina but the team then lost in the final four years later.
No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Tennessee put title hopes on the line
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — There will be Southeastern Conference and national championship hopes on the line when No. 1 Georgia faces No. 2 Tennessee. The Vols were No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff ranking the season this week while Georgia, the defending national champion, was No. 3. The showdown between undefeated teams could rest on the matchup of Tennessee’s offense, which leads the nation in scoring and total yards, against Georgia’s defense, which ranks second in points allowed per game. The Vols are led by senior quarterback Hendon Hooker, a Heisman Trophy favorite. Georgia has won the last five games in the rivalry.
Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are set to play Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night. Here’s the catch. The Philadelphia Eagles travel to Texas to play the Houston Texans at the same time. This is the seventh time a World Series and NFL game take place on the same day, involving the same two metro areas and first since 2011. It’s never been easier to watch both games at once. The takeover of social media, streaming services and an explosion of second screens that made viewing multiple events a snap.
Wife of Phillies’ Hoskins puts beers on her World Series tab
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The wife of Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins has been buying beers for fans during postseason games. The beer runs are suddenly as popular as the ones the Phillies keep putting on the scoreboard. Hoskins tweeted her location during postseason games and fans found her before Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday setting up another freebie. She paid for about 100 beers and posed for selfies and photos with groups of fans in celebration.
Dan and Tanya Snyder hire firm to explore sale of Commanders
The NFL’s Washington Commanders could soon be for sale. Owners Dan and Tanya Snyder say they have hired Bank of America Securities to consider potential transactions. Asked if the Snyders were considering selling part or all of the team, a spokesperson said, “We are exploring all options.” The Commanders are worth an estimated $5.6 billion, according to Forbes. That ranks sixth among the league’s 32 teams. Snyder’s ownership in Washington has come under increased pressure recently amid investigations by the league office and Congress into the team’s workplace culture and potential financial improprieties.
Deshaun Watson to start vs. Texans after suspension, GM says
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry expects suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson to start on Dec. 4 in Houston — against his former team — when his 11-game ban ends for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Watson, who played four seasons with the Texans, was suspended in August when he settled with the league after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women in massage therapy sessions. Watson can begin practicing on Nov. 14, and as long as he meets provisions in his deal with the league, he’ll return to face the Texans. It will be Watson’s first regular-season game in 700 days.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.