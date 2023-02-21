LOGAN — Athens High School’s long-distance standout Sophia Szolosi and Nelsonville-York’s boys 200-meter relay team of James Koska, Landen Inman, Makhi Williams and Hudson Stalder were among the winners at the Southeast District Championship indoor track meet held Sunday at Chieftain Center at Logan High School, Logan.


