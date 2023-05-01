Area teams compete at Golden Rocket Invitational

In the 3,200-meter run, Wellston’s Sheyenne Landis placed first (15:20.55) at the Golden Rockets Invitational on Saturday at Wellston High School.  

 Photo by Miles Layton/APG Media

WELLSTON — The Athens High School boys and girls track and field teams, along with the Trimble High School boys team, traveled to compete in the Golden Rocket Invitational held Saturday at Wellston High School.


