'Nervous' Kevin Durant excels in Suns debut with 23 points
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — New team, same Kevin Durant. The Durant era in Phoenix got off to solid start Wednesday night with the 13-time NBA All-Star scoring 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, adding an explosive offensive element to an already dangerous offense in his Suns debut. Durant, playing for his fourth team in the last seven seasons, added six rebounds and two blocks as the Suns defeated the Charlotte Hornets 105-91. Like his previous stops in Seattle, Oklahoma City, Golden State and Brooklyn, the expectations are high — and there is a different level of excitement with Durant’s arrival. The Suns hope Durant’s addition gets them over the hump after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games in the 2021 NBA Finals.
Georgia star Jalen Carter charged with racing in fatal wreck
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, projected as one of the top players in the NFL draft, has been charged with reckless driving and racing in conjunction with the crash that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department issued an arrest warrant alleging that Carter was racing his SUV against an SUV driven by the recruiting staffer, which led to the Jan. 15 wreck. Carter had been due in Indianapolis on Wednesday for the NFL's scouting combine. Police say he is expected to address the arrest warrant when he returns to Athens. Carter posted a statement on his Twitter account saying he expects to be “fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing.”
Detroit Mercy's Davis nears Maravich's NCAA scoring record
Antoine Davis has a shot at history. Detroit Mercy's star guard needs just 26 points to break Pete Maravich's NCAA career scoring record, a mark that has stood since 1970. Davis, who leads the nation with a 28.4 points per game average, can break “Pistol” Pete’s mark Thursday night in a Horizon League tournament game against top-seeded Youngstown State. Just weeks after LeBron James went past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s career scoring leader, Davis has a chance to top Maravich, the former LSU great who scored 3,667 points in just three years at LSU.
War, anger cloud Ukrainian athletes' path to Paris Olympics
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The path to the 2024 Paris Olympics for Ukrainian athletes is clouded by war, anger and pain. Russian bombardments have wrecked training venues. Air raids disrupt training sessions. Athletes have lost family members and friends. Or they worry that they will. Traveling to international competitions has become arduous because Russia’s invasion has closed the country’s airspace. A Ukrainian diver proudly bears the name of his late grandfather who died in the bombarded Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. Ukraine's Olympic medal-winning artistic swimmers say war's terrors are taking a mental toll on them.
Man United faces biggest title test against Liverpool
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — One of English soccer’s biggest rivalries resumes at Anfield with the tables turned. It was Liverpool in pursuit of a quadruple of trophies last season. But this year it is a Manchester United team rejuvenated by manager Erik ten Hag that has a chance to win four titles. A serious title challenge could be possible if United can navigate its way around arguably its most difficult remaining test in the Premier League. United has already played leading pair Arsenal and Manchester City home and away this season. A trip to Anfield now represents the last major test of United’s credentials.
PGA Tour moves toward elite field with no cuts for 2024
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The PGA Tour has approved sweeping changes to its 2024 schedule. That starts with 16 designated events that includes the majors. Eight of them will not have cuts and will have fields of no more than 80 players. Commissioner Jay Monahan informed the players of the changes in a memo. Those changes include the Player Impact Program bonus being cut from $100 million for 20 players to $50 million for 10 players. The rest of the money is redirected into performance bonus pools. It also includes room for players on the outside to play their way into the elite events.
New NCAA president says NIL rules could protect athletes
Former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is starting his new job as president of the NCAA this week. At the top of his to-do list is getting a handle on name, image and likeness compensation for college athletes. Like his predecessor, Mark Emmert, Baker says the NCAA needs help from Congress in the form of a federal law to govern NIL. But Baker brings a different way of thinking about regulating NIL. He views the athletes as the consumers in a burgeoning market that lacks transparency and is littered with unqualified and even unscrupulous actors.
Baseball’s new rules to speed up games get mixed reception
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Players have largely been pleased with Major League Baseball's rollout of several new rules this spring, but fans getting their first look in person have mixed reviews. MLB has added a pitch clock, limited infield shifts and made other changes to quicken the pace of play. It seems to be working, with games running about 20 minutes shorter on average compared to last spring training. Some fans have felt indifferent to the rules, while others are gushing about the faster pace. Others wish the game would just stay as it's been for most of their lives.
Rodgers says decision on future will come 'soon enough'
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he will make a decision on his future “soon enough” as the four-time MVP quarterback ponders whether to play next season and if his future remains with the Green Bay Packers. The 39-year-old Rodgers discussed his future while speaking on an episode of the “Aubrey Marcus Podcast." He spent much of the 1 1/2-hour conversation describing his recent isolation retreat in which he said he spent four days alone in a dark room.
Defensive players again rising to top of NFL's draft class
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Will Anderson Jr. might be the best defensive player in this year's NFL draft. Heck, he might even be the No. 1 overall pick. But the former Alabama star knows he still has to earn those accolades and neither will come easily. First, Anderson must prove he's the head of a strong defensive class. Then he must prove he's worthy of being the second straight defensive player selected No. 1 overall — which would mark the first time since 1991-92 that a defensive player went first two years in a row.
