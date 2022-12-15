Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to be next NCAA president
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, replacing Mark Emmert as the head of the largest college sports governing body in the country. Baker, a Republican, has been governor of Massachusetts since 2015. He announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election. He will start the job in March 2023. Emmert announced he would step down earlier this year after 12 years of leading the NCAA through a tumultuous time. Battered by losses in the court and attacks by politicians, the NCAA is going through a sweeping reform, trying to decentralize the way college sports is governed.
Stephen Curry’s shoulder injury latest concern for Warriors
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eight-time All-Star and two-time MVP Stephen Curry is expected to undergo an MRI on Thursday after injuring his left shoulder in a 125-119 loss at Indiana. Coach Steve Kerr said trainers informed him midway through the fourth quarter that Curry couldn’t return to the game. Curry didn’t take questions afterward and isn’t expected to speak again until Friday. But Kerr acknowledged any potential absence of the league’s career leader in 3-pointers would make an already challenging stretch even more difficult. Curry scored 27 of his 38 points in the first half for the defending champions before leaving with 2:04 remaining in the third quarter.
Tennis legend Becker freed from prison, returns to Germany
LONDON (AP) — German tennis legend Boris Becker has returned to Germany after serving eight months in prison. Becker’s lawyer said Thursday afternoon that the 55-year-old, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday morning ahead of his deportation. The three-time Wimbledon champion was sentenced to 30 months in prison in April for hiding 2.5 million pounds ($3.1 million) of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts. The former world number one was declared bankrupt in June 2017.
World Cup history beckons for France, Mbappé, Deschamps
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup history is beckoning for France, star player Kylian Mbappé and coach Didier Deschamps. Soccer lore is waiting to be written for the team when France walks on the field Sunday for the tournament final against Argentina and Lionel Messi. Les Bleus could be the first winner of back-to-back titles for 60 years. The 23-year-old Mbappé would become the youngest player with two World Cup wins since Pelé did it at age 21 when Brazil retained its title in 1962. Deschamps would be the first man to coach two world champion teams since Vittorio Pozzo did it with Italy in 1934 and 1938.
Griezmann gives his all, France advances to World Cup final
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Darting runs. Key tackles. Timely interceptions. Calming passes. Antoine Griezmann did it all for France and now he’s going to his second World Cup final. Griezmann had exceptional moments in both penalty areas to help France beat an impressive Morocco 2-0 in the semifinals at Al Bayt Stadium. It was a compete showcase of a gifted player who has reinvented himself at this year’s World Cup. And he will now try to deny former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi of a first World Cup title on Sunday.
Colts’ Irsay isn’t ready to oust Snyder, wants discussion
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay says he isn’t ready to oust Daniel Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders and wants to discuss the possibility with other NFL owners. Irsay has said he believes there is merit for Snyder’s removal amid several scandals and investigations into workplace misconduct with the Washington franchise. The league has been investigating allegations of sexual misconduct and financial impropriety. Commissioner Roger Goodell says he hasn’t given the lead investigator any timeline on completing the investigation. Goodell defended the NFL after a House Committee on Oversight and Reform report that sharply criticized the team and the league’s handling of its issues.
Inquiry finds widespread misconduct in women’s pro soccer
An investigation commissioned by the National Women’s Soccer League and its players union found “widespread misconduct” directed at players dating back to the beginnings nearly a decade ago of the top U.S. women’s professional league. A report detailing the results of the year-long investigation was published a little over two months after the release of U.S. Soccer’s own report on a separate investigation. Both investigations found instances of sexual abuse and manipulation within the league.
California Regents vote to affirm UCLA’s move to Big Ten
LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA has cleared a major hurdle toward joining the Big Ten Conference in 2024, getting approval for the move from the University of California Board of Regents. The regents voted 11-5 to affirm the Bruins’ move during a special meeting on the university’s Westwood campus. A simple majority was needed to pass. The regents imposed conditions to mitigate the impact of the move on athletes, including UCLA investing an additional $12 million in nutritional support, mental health services, academic support while traveling and charter flights to reduce travel time. UCLA will also have to pay the University of California at Berkeley between $2 million and $10 million.
NFL kicks off Inspire Change weeks with 5 new grants
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has awarded through its Inspire Change social justice initiative five new national grants to organizations focused on police and community relations. The recipients were announced Thursday as the league will highlight its commitment to social justice over the next two weeks with each team participating in game-day stadium activations and awareness. The five new national grant partners are: Atlanta Policing Alternatives & Diversion Initiative (PAD), Chicago’s Crisis Assistance Response and Engagement (CARE) Co-Responder Program, Choose 180, Gulf Coast Jewish Family Services Community Assistance and Life Liaison Program (CALL), and Peace for DC.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.