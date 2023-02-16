Celtics remove interim tag, name Joe Mazzulla head coach
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have named Joe Mazzulla their full-time head coach, removing the interim tag he has held throughout the season after stepping in for Ime Udoka. Udoka was initially given a yearlong suspension before training camp for having an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the organization. The 34-year-old Mazzulla was an assistant under Udoka last season and will now replace his former boss, who won't not return. He is the NBA’s youngest head coach. The Celtics beat the Pistons 127-109 on Wednesday night and head into the All-Star break leading the Eastern Conference with a 42-17 record.
American skier Shiffrin wins gold in giant slalom at worlds
MERIBEL, France (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin won the gold medal in the women’s giant slalom at the world championships. Shiffrin held on to her first-run lead to beat Italian skier Federica Brignone by 0.12 seconds. Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway took bronze. It’s Shiffrin’s seventh world title and 13th medal overall from 16 career world championship races. Shiffrin’s victory came a day after an unexpected split with longtime coach Mike Day. Shiffrin was the 2018 Olympic champion in the event and won five of the last six giant slaloms on the World Cup circuit. The victory makes her only the fourth female skier to win world titles in four different disciplines.
Olympics in 2018 showed glimpses of future NHL stars
The 2018 Olympics without NHL stars offered a glimpse of things to come for players who hadn't yet reached the best hockey league in the world. Five years later, Kirill Kaprizov is starring for Minnesota. Wild teammate Jordan Greenway played on the U.S. team with Seattle's Ryan Donato. Finnish forward Eeli Tolvanen broke out in those Olympics and is now scoring with Donato and the Kraken. Czech goaltender Pavel Francouz helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup after beating the U.S. in an elimination shootout.
At 103, Sister Jean publishes memoir of faith and basketball
CHICAGO (AP) — She’s known simply as Sister Jean -- the Catholic nun who captured the sports world’s imagination as chaplain for the Loyola Chicago men’s basketball team that reached the NCAA Final Four in 2018. Now, at age 103, she is publishing her first book, offering spiritual guidance and sharing her life story. The title is long, but catchy: “Wake Up with Purpose: What I’ve Learned in My First Hundred Years,” She has been featured by newspapers and TV stations across America, and her likeness appears on socks, bobbleheads, even a Lego statue at Loyola's art museum. She sees the attention as a holy opportunity to share the lessons she’s learned.
Jury: NCAA not liable in ex-Grand Valley quarterback's death
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana jury has found the NCAA not liable in the death of former Grand Valley State quarterback Cullen Finnerty, whose widow accused the college sports governing body of failing to warn athletes about the risks of head injuries while playing football. The NCAA argued that Finnerty’s death did not result from a concussion while playing for the Michigan college or smaller blows to the head during his playing days, but from other health problems and addictions. ESPN reports that a Marion County jury agreed Wednesday with the NCAA’s arguments. Finnerty's widow sued the Indianapolis-based NCAA after his May 2013 death, arguing that it did not properly protect college athletes and warn them of the risks of head injuries while playing football.
Potential buyers of Manchester United crunching the numbers
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — British businessman Martin Broughton knows how potential buyers will be feeling ahead of the deadline to submit bids for Manchester United. The former chairman of British Airways went through all that when heading a consortium last year that tried to buy Chelsea. Now he says Jim Ratcliffe is prepared to spend big on United amid an expected move from Qatar for the storied Premier League club. The price is estimated to reach as $6 billion after Chelsea was bought by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital for $3 billion. Broughton says “Jim wants it. He’s prepared to pay properly for it."
AP source: Kevin Love discussing possible buyout from Cavs
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says Kevin Love has had discussions with the Cleveland Cavaliers about a contract buyout. The five-time All-Star was recently dropped from the rotation and approached the team about a potential buyout, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because negotiations continue. Love is in the final year of a four-year, $120 million contract. The 34-year-old hasn’t played in the last 12 games. He’s been with Cleveland since 2014 and had a major role in the team winning the 2016 title, the city’s first pro sports championship since 1964.
What's a legal slap? Slap fight league regulators weigh in
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Athletic Commission attempted Wednesday to address what constitutes a legal slap in slap fighting. Slap fighting is a new sport in which opponents take turns striking each other in the face. Power Slap League competitors must deliver only open-handed blows and must not hit opponents below the chin, according to amended rules approved by the commission that seek to make the matches safer. The commission originally voted in October to sanction slap fighting to prevent unregulated matches and ensure competitors are safe. Commissioners, however, were concerned the rules weren’t specific enough.
Mikal Bridges scores career-high 45, Nets beat Heat 116-105
NEW YORK (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored a career-high 45 points, including 15 in a row for Brooklyn to break open a game that had been close for 3 1/2 quarters, and the Nets beat the Miami Heat 116-105 on in the final game for both teams before the All-Star break. In his third game since coming from Phoenix in the trade for Kevin Durant, Bridges had an electrifying scoring stretch that could even match Durant. The Nets led only 90-89 before he went to work with an array of drives, 3-pointers and jumpers over the next three minutes.
No. 10 Tennessee takes down newly minted No. 1 Alabama 68-59
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zakai Zeigler and Santiago Vescovi each scored 15 points and No. 10 Tennessee took down newly minted No. 1 Alabama 68-59. Playing its first game as the top-ranked team since the 2002-03 season, the Crimson Tide led just once in the early going and committed 19 turnovers. Unlike football, when Tennessee fans stormed their home field after beating No. 3 Alabama 52-49 in October, this sellout crowd stayed in the seats when it was over. “Rocky Top” loudly blared as the Volunteers ended a two-game skid. Tennessee is 20-6 and Alabama is 22-4. Alabama became the last Power 5 men’s team to lose a conference game this season. The Tide reached No. 1 in the latest poll by The Associated Press on Monday.
