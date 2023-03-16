Mets’ Edwin Díaz injured celebrating Puerto Rico’s WBC win
MIAMI (AP) — New York Mets fans began the year dreaming about a World Series closed out by Edwin Díaz. For now, they’re facing a nightmare scenario. In a startling scene, Díaz was taken off the field in a wheelchair after injuring his right knee celebrating Puerto Rico’s victory over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday night. There was no immediate word on how severely Díaz was hurt. The Mets said he will undergo more tests Thursday. But the injury was exactly what big league teams and their fans fear the most when their high-priced stars go play for their countries. Díaz was swarmed by teammates after pitching a perfect ninth inning in a 5-2 win. The group was jumping together when Díaz collapsed to the ground.
Mets’ Díaz latest on list of freak celebration injuries
New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz injured his knee while celebrating Puerto Rico’s 5-2 win over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday night. The All-Star right-hander had just finished pitching a perfect ninth inning when the injury occurred in Miami. Díaz isn’t the first player injured while celebrating, it’s happened many other times in baseball and other sports.
Rodgers plans to play for Jets in 2023, awaits Packers’ move
Aaron Rodgers says he intends to play for the New York Jets in 2023 after 18 seasons in Green Bay. The four-time NFL MVP quarterback says he is just waiting for the Packers to trade him. Rodgers made his comments Wednesday following days of speculation that his time in Green Bay might be done. The 39-year-old said he believes the Packers want to move on and make 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love their starting quarterback. The Jets sent a contingent that reportedly included owner Woody Johnson, coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas to Rodgers’ home in Southern California last week. Rodgers has been the face of the franchise since Hall of Famer Brett Favre was traded to the Jets in 2008.
UMBC’s legacy: No. 1 can mean one-and-done in March Madness
Watch out, No. 1 seeds. Thursday marks the five-year anniversary of the University of Maryland-Baltimore County pulling off the biggest upset in college basketball history, knocking off the 2018 NCAA Tournament’s top seed in Virginia. No. 16 seeds were 0-135 against 1 seeds before UMBC’s iconic 75-54. win. And it hasn’t been repeated since. On Thursday, three more No. 1 seeds in Alabama, Kansas and Houston take the court hoping to avoid the embarrassment that the Cavaliers endured five years ago at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center, while their respective opponents Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Howard and Northern Kentucky look to pull off upsets.
NBA suspends Ja Morant 8 games for video showing gun in club
MIAMI (AP) — The NBA has suspended Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant eight games without pay after determining that his holding a firearm at a club in suburban Denver earlier this month was “conduct detrimental to the league.” Morant will miss his sixth game when the Grizzlies play in Miami on Wednesday night. He will miss the next two games and be eligible to return on Monday when Memphis plays Dallas. The games he already missed will count toward the suspension. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver met with Morant in New York before announcing the league’s decision. He called Morant’s conduct “irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous.”
NFL free agency opens with Aaron Rodgers, other QBs on move
After a flurry of moves in the two days ahead of the official start of the NFL free agency period, Aaron Rodgers made the biggest news Wednesday by announcing his intention to play for the New York Jets. Several more players switched teams, others are staying put and a few stars, including Ezekiel Elliott, will be looking for new homes in 2023. But Rodgers is the dominant story of the offseason, and the four-time AP NFL MVP cleared things up during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” a few hours before the league year started at 4 p.m. EST.
Alabama’s Brandon Miller has security guard due to threats
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama star Brandon Miller is being accompanied at the NCAA Tournament by an armed security guard. Coach Nate Oats says the school lined up extra protection for Miller because of threats. Police have said Miller brought a gun to a former teammate before 23-year-old Jamea Harris was shot and killed. The ex-teammate and another man have been indicted on capital murder charges. The Crimson Tide is a No. 1 seed in the tournament and play No. 16 seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in Birmingham on Thursday.
MLB umpires will have a new view this season — on Zoom
NEW YORK (AP) — Umpires will have a new view this season. On Zoom. Major League Baseball struck a deal with Zoom Video Communications allowing on-field umpires to watch videos being evaluated by the replay operations center during contested calls. MLB first adopted instant replay in September 2008 for home boundary calls and expanded it to a wide variety of decisions for the 2014 season. There were 1,434 video reviews last season when the on-field crew chief and umpire involved listened to the replay umpire with audio only through a wireless belt pack.
Women’s World Cup prize money increases 300% to $150M
KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — The Women’s World Cup is getting 300% increase in prize money for this year’s tournament. The $150 million fund for the first 32-team tournament is a huge boost from the 24-team edition in 2019 and 10 times what it was in 2015. FIFA president Gianni Infantino says some of that prize money must be dedicated to paying players. Infantino also again expressed his anger with broadcasters for offering too little for TV rights. He says FIFA will not sell broadcast rights for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand at the prices currently being offered. He says “women deserve much, much more than that.”
Indonesia acquits 2 police, jails 1 for deadly soccer crush
SURABAYA, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian court has acquitted two police officials charged with negligence leading to the deaths of 135 people in October when police fired tear gas inside a stadium, setting off a panicked run for the exits. A panel of three judges at Surabaya District Court absolved two policemen of charges Thursday and released them. They say the defendants’ tear gas did not reach spectators, so there is no causal link between them and the crowd crush. A third official has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for criminal negligence because he gave orders to fire tear gas. The disaster in Kanjuruhan stadium in East Java’s Malang city was among the world’s worst sporting tragedies.
