Women’s tennis tour ends Peng Shuai-inspired China boycott
The women’s professional tennis tour will return to China later this year, ending a boycott instituted in late 2021 over concerns about the safety of former player Peng Shuai after she accused a high-ranking government official there of sexual assault. WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon acknowledged in an interview with The Associated Press that China never delivered what he initially sought — a chance for someone from the tour to meet with Peng, and a full and transparent investigation into the Grand Slam doubles champion’s accusations. He said people close to Peng have made assurances that she is safe.
Survival diaries: Decade on, Boston Marathon bombing echoes
BOSTON (AP) — In the decade since the Boston Marathon bombing, the streets and sidewalks have been repaired, and memorials stand at the site of the explosions to remember the three who died. But the healing continues. And, for many, the race itself is an important part. Bombing survivors with no previous interest in distance running made it a bucket-list goal. For others, friends and family entered on their behalf. Doctors and first responders and others affected by the attacks on April 15, 2013, have also been drawn back to the race on the Massachusetts holiday of Patriots’ Day. The 127th Boston Marathon is Monday.
Why is women’s tennis China boycott over Peng Shuai ending?
The women’s professional tennis tour is ending its suspension of tournaments in China that was initiated in late 2021 over concerns about Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shuai’s well-being. The WTA announced Thursday that it will return to competition in China this season, even though two of its key requests were never met: a chance to meet with Peng, and a thorough, transparent investigation of her sexual assault accusations against a high-ranking Chinese government official. Peng is a former tennis player who won doubles titles at Wimbledon and the French Open and reached the singles semifinals at the U.S. Open.
The losing is done, NBA teams now await 7-foot-3 Wembanyama
There are very specific rules that NBA teams must follow right now when it comes to mentioning the name of 7-foot-3 French star Victor Wembanyama. He’s got big-man height and elite guard skills and will be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. But since he’s not officially in the draft yet, teams can’t discuss him publicly. So they don’t. And they don’t have to, either. Everyone knows what the teams who’ll be in the NBA lottery next month are hoping to have happen. They want the No. 1 pick and the right to select Wembanyama.
Irish rally driver Craig Breen killed in accident
MUNICH (AP) — Rally driver Craig Breen has been killed in an accident during a test ahead of a world championship event in Croatia. The full circumstances of the 33-year-old Irish driver’s death were not immediately clear. Hyundai Motorsport says the incident happened in the early afternoon and that co-driver James Fulton was not hurt. Breen had competed in World Rally Championship events since 2009 for various teams.
Blackhawks announce Toews will not be back next season
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will not return to the team next year, ending a wildly successful run that included three Stanley Cup championships in 15 seasons. General manager Kyle Davidson says the team will not re-sign its longtime center, who turns 35 on April 29. Toews was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 pick in the 2006 draft. He was just 20 years old when he became the 34th captain in team history in July 2008. Toews could decide to retire after missing a chunk of this season with what he described as symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome.
Final NBA play-in matchups: Bulls at Heat, Thunder at Wolves
MIAMI (AP) — Chicago played at Miami and Oklahoma City was in Minnesota to open this NBA season. On Friday, the matchups are the same, except two teams will see their seasons end. The Bulls are at the Heat for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Thunder plays the Timberwolves for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. The winners go on, the losers go home. Chicago and Oklahoma City have already won road games to stay alive.
First QB helmet designed to help reduce concussions approved
The first quarterback-specific helmet designed to help reduce concussions has been approved for use by the NFL and NFLPA, the AP has learned. The helmet, manufactured by Vicis, reduces severity of helmet-to-ground impacts, which league data says account for approximately half of quarterback concussions, including the one suffered by Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa last season when his head slammed violently against the turf during a Thursday night game against Cincinnati. The helmet performed 7% better than the most popular helmet worn by quarterbacks last season, the league said in a memo sent to team executives on Thursday.
Rays win 12th straight to start season, 1 shy of MLB record
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays won their 12th straight game to start the season, one short of the major league record, as Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer in a 9-7 victory over the Boston Red Sox. The 1987 Milwaukee Brewers and 1982 Atlanta Braves both opened 13-0, tying for the best mark in big league history. Tampa Bay’s 12-game winning streak matches the team record set in June 2004. Taj Bradley won his major league debut for the Rays. The 22-year-old right-hander allowed three runs and struck out eight over five innings. Arozarena made it 3-0 with a homer off Chris Sale in the first. Tampa Bay leads the majors with 30 home runs and has outscored opponents 92-27.
Premier League clubs ban gambling ads on shirt fronts
LONDON (AP) — Premier League clubs have agreed to ban sponsorship from gambling companies on the front of their shirts. The league’s 20 clubs collectively announced the decision to voluntarily “reduce gambling advertising.” It is the first sports league in the UK to do so. The move was welcomed by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport at a time when the British government is reviewing gambling legislation. The agreement will not come into action until the end of the 2025-2026 season. The league says that will help clubs during a period of transition. Eight Premier League clubs have gambling sponsorship on the front of their shirts.
