Column: Brady’s finale didn’t go as planned, but not too bad
In a perfect world, Tom Brady’s would’ve stuck with retirement. He certainly did nothing to enhance his legacy by returning for another season. And, of course, we’ll never know if that regrettable decision also cost him his marriage. But Brady’s farewell year will quickly fade from our collective memories, overwhelmed by the enormity of his accomplishments over an unprecedented career. The seven Super Bowl titles. The three MV)P awards. The five Super Bowl MVP awards. The unquestioned legacy as the greatest quarterback there ever was. And Brady being Brady, even his final season with Tampa Bay was hardly an embarrassment.
Analysis: Tom Brady’s legacy goes beyond Super Bowl rings
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady had nothing left to prove. Already considered the Greatest of All Time, Brady finally walked away from the NFL on Wednesday following the most difficult, emotionally draining season in his life. Brady leaves with seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVP awards, numerous other honors and nearly every passing record in league history. His success on the field is unmatched and his career accomplishments long ago cemented his Pro Football Hall of Fame credentials. But Brady’s legacy stretches beyond the field, his championships and his 89,214 passing yards and 649 touchdowns.
Brady’s unprecedented career filled with highlight moments
Nobody drove Tom Brady harder than the record-setting quarterback himself. That’s even if his 23rd and final season after a brief retirement didn’t end with him lifting yet another Lombardi Trophy. He leaves the NFL with more wins, yards passing and touchdowns than any other quarterback. He even set a pair of single-season passing records at the age of 45. And yes, nobody has more Super Bowl rings than Brady with seven. Brady competed so hard that he pulled his teammates along with him. Tampa Bay center Ryan Jensen worked his way back from a knee injury that sidelined him all season to snap to Brady in the quarterback’s final game.
Ghana water polo grows as sport looks for more diversity
Growing up in Coronado, California, former water polo pro Asante Prince was often the only Black face in the pool. Today, he’s training young players in Ghana, a country where swimming pools are rare and the ocean is seen as dangerous. With roughly 80 players and seven teams, the Awutu Winton Water Polo Club could help bring more diversity to the Olympics’ oldest team sport, which has wrestled with the issue for decades, much like aquatics in general. Egypt and South Africa are the only African countries that have played men’s water polo at the Olympics.
Memorable LeBron James moments as he closes in on NBA record
As LeBron James closes in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and is about to become the NBA’s career scoring leader, it’s only natural to take a look back at some of his moments. And there have been many. Many. Through 20 seasons and four NBA championships, the list of James’ memorable nights is immeasurably long. Some standouts are these. He had a career-high 61 points for Miami in 2014. He saved the Heat in 2012 with a masterpiece Game 6 in Boston. He delivered a title to Cleveland in 2016. He ran off 25 consecutive points for the Cavs in a playoff game in 2007. And in the bubble, he won another title in 2020.
All-Star festivities showcase next generation of NHL stars
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin will again be big parts of NHL All-Star Weekend. But the event in South Florida is also a showcase for the next generation of hockey stars. New Jersey’s Jack Hughes, Buffalo’s Tage Thompson and Dallas’ Jason Robertson all rank in the top 10 in the league in goals and points. It’s no coincidence the Devils, Sabres and Stars are in the playoff race at the break. Their emergence could upend the way the standings and leaderboards look for years to come. And the Sabres are far from a one-man team thanks to defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, who is replacing Thompson because of injury.
USOPC: Russian pathway possible, but sanctions must remain
The new leader of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has reiterated the federation’s support for exploring a way for Russian athletes to compete at the Paris Olympics as neutrals. He also insists the current sanctions against the country remain in place. Gene Sykes wrote a letter to athletes and other U.S. stakeholders last week after the IOC announced it was moving forward in trying to craft a way for some Russians to compete next year in Paris. They have been banned from most major international competitions since the country invaded Ukraine. Sykes says he wants Russians to compete but only “in a way that ensures safe and fair play.”
Harry Kane has records in sight, but trophies elude him
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Harry Kane will become Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer with a goal against Manchester City. But the striker’s wait for a major trophy will go on. Kane is set to surpass the late Jimmy Greaves’ club record of 266 goals. Those statistics confirm his status as one of the finest forwards in soccer history but his career is in danger of being left unfulfilled in terms of trophies. Perhaps he will have to leave Tottenham to finally win some silverware. It could have all been so different if Pep Guardiola got his way in 2021 when Kane was the City manager’s leading transfer target.
Signing day ends recruiting sagas for QB Rashada, CB McClain
The opening of college football’s traditional signing period for high school prospects brought an apparent end to two of the cycle’s most notable recruitments. Blue-chip quarterback Jaden Rashada, who signed with Florida in December and then asked to be released from the commitment when a name, imagine and likeness deal fell through, announced he is going to Arizona State. Also in the Pac-12, Cormani McClain signed with Colorado to make it two straight years that coach Deion Sanders has landed a five-star cornerback. McClain had previously committed to Miami.
Coach Prime comes up big in 1st recruiting class at Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has quickly built the framework for a speedy turnaround at Colorado. He proudly recited the numbers from his first recruiting class in charge of the Buffaloes. It includes two five-star recruits, a No. 21 overall class ranking and a top-five class from the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports. He’s not done gathering talent, either. Sanders noted the possibility of more skilled players arriving sometime after the spring. It’s taken Sanders less than two months in Boulder to revamp the roster and give a starved fan base a glimmer of hope.
