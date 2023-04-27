Heat rally again to win in OT, eliminate top-seeded Bucks
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 42 points and the Miami Heat staged a second straight stunning fourth-quarter rally before winning 128-126 in overtime at Milwaukee in Game 5 to cap an upset of the top-seeded Bucks in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. Miami became the sixth No. 8 seed to beat a No. 1 seed in the opening round. The last time it happened was in 2012, when a Philadelphia 76ers team featuring current Bucks guard Jrue Holiday capitalized on Derrick Rose’s knee injury to beat the top-seeded Chicago Bulls. The Heat advance to a second-round series with the New York Knicks beginning Sunday.
Curry leads Warriors past Kings 123-116 for 3-2 series lead
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 31 points, Draymond Green had his highest-scoring game in more than five years and the Golden State Warriors won the first road game of their series against Sacramento, beating the Kings 123-116 to take a 3-2 lead. Green had 21 points and seven assists in his first game back in Sacramento since getting ejected and later suspended for stepping on Domantas Sabonis’ chest in a Game 2 loss. Golden State now can try to wrap up the series with a fourth straight win at home on Friday night. De’Aaron Fox scored 24 despite a broken index finger on his shooting hand to lead the Kings.
NFL Draft Live Updates | Who will be the first pick?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Follow along for real-time updates on the NFL Draft with live updates by Associated Press journalists around the country. The draft in Kansas City starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted by the NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPNDeportes. The Carolina Panthers have the first pick and are expected to choose between quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud.
NBA Playoffs: Butler does it again, Knicks reach Round 2
Jimmy Butler waved good-bye to Milwaukee. New York finally got back to the second round. Desmond Bane and Ja Morant kept Memphis’ season alive. And the champion Golden State Warriors looked like the champion Golden State Warriors again. Butler and the Miami Heat pulled off a stunner by becoming the sixth No. 8 seed in NBA history to eliminate a No. 1 seed, ousting Milwauke in five games. None of the other five upset wins were as one-sided; all the others ended up as 3-2 or 4-2.
AP source: Jaguars LT Robinson facing suspension for PEDs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson is facing a multigame suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the potential suspension is pending the result of a B sample. According to league rules, Robinson could be suspended without pay for up to six games to start the season. The possibility of being without Robinson for any length of time could affect the way Jacksonville approaches the NFL draft beginning Thursday night. The Jaguars have the 24th overall pick.
Harbaugh leaves spring with ‘best version’ of Wolverines yet
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says he came out of spring practice with the best team he’s had since taking over in 2015. The two-time defending Big Ten champion Wolverines return 13 starters. There’s much less clarity elsewhere in the conference. Ohio State still hasn’t determined the successor to C.J. Stroud. Purdue’s Ryan Walters is finding his way in his first head coaching job. Wisconsin’s move to coordinator Phil Longo’s Air Raid offense under Luke Fickell had a bumpy start. Matt Rhule’s building project at Nebraska is just beginning. As many as six quarterback competitions will go into the fall.
Knicks show toughness, togetherness in overpowering Cavs
CLEVELAND (AP) — Tougher from start to finish, the New York Knicks bullied the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Underdogs when the series began, the Knicks overpowered the Cavs and won in five games to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs for just the second time since 2000. New York closed out the series despite not having leading scorer Julius Randle in the second half of Game 5 due to an ankle injury. Randle will have a few days to recover before the Knicks host the Miami Heat.
Rodgers hopes to help Jets add to ‘lonely’ Super Bowl trophy
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers believes he’s where he needs to be. And the New York Jets’ new quarterback thinks they can do big things together. The four-time NFL MVP was introduced by the team Wednesday to much fanfare in the team’s auditorium. Rodgers said it’s a surreal day for him and he’s looking forward to the new adventure in New York. The Jets received Rodgers, the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-rounder this year from the Packers. In exchange, Green Bay got the 13th overall selection, a second-rounder, a sixth-rounder and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that could become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of New York’s plays this season. Rodgers spent his first 18 seasons in Green Bay.
Man City lets hair down to confirm Premier League dominance
Erling Haaland undid his ponytail and released his flowing blond locks moments before finishing off Arsenal in a purported Premier League title decider that turned into a procession for Manchester City. The defending champions certainly let their hair down at Etihad Stadium with a swaggering 4-1 win that left little doubt about who the top team in England is. City is backed by the riches of Abu Dhabi and has arguably the world’s best coach in Pep Guardiola. It means City has established an era of domination in the Premier League that is starting to mirror that of France and Germany.
Panthers beat Bruins 4-3 in Game 5 OT to avoid elimination
BOSTON (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored six minutes into overtime to help the Panthers beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 and force their first-round playoff series back to Florida for a sixth game. One game after Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark tried to fight Tkachuk, the Panthers forward took advantage of Ullmark’s sloppy puck play behind the net and cut the Presidents’ Trophy winners’ lead in the best-of-seven series to 3-2. Sergei Bobrovsky made 44 saves for Florida, which has won back-to-back games in Boston but lost twice at home. Anthony Duclair, Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart also scored. Each one gave the Panthers a lead.
